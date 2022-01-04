ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot One Tonight: Cats and Flames

hockeybuzz.com
 2 days ago

The Panthers look to extend their winning streak to four tonight as they face off against a solid Calgary team that is currently third in the Pacific Division (just behind ANA and VGK). The 17-7-6 Flames toppled the Blackhawks in their game on Sunday by a score of 5-1....

hockeybuzz.com

hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
hockeybuzz.com

Preds Begin 2022 Strong

The first two games following the holiday/COVID break saw the Preds maintaining their tenacious style of play but lacking that extra step. Of course, missing Josi and Sissons for the back-to-backs in Washington and Columbus was not ideal, but we have continued to see that when this team is given an extended break from play, they struggle in that first game back, especially in the opening frame or so. Although a horrid start to quickly go down 3-0 against the Caps, the Preds fought hard to make it a game before falling 5-3. Similarly in Columbus, the team fought back after falling down 2-1 and gaining a 3-2 lead before giving up the tying goal and ultimately falling in a shootout 4-3. The loss in Washington was most certainly not the ideal outcome as costly defensive breakdowns were the downfall of this team. The absence of Josi made it abundantly clear how important he is to this back end and how he always makes others look better. His speed and hockey sense enables him to cover for mistakes that become much clearer with him out of the lineup. But that’s only natural. Taking away a team’s captain and best player, they are more likely than not going to miss a step, especially after a long break. Sissons is always a strong player who can fill in anywhere within the lineup and step up when needed. He isn’t flashy but gets the job done more times than not and his defensive abilities were missed.
hockeybuzz.com

Wild Dissapoint In WC: NHL Not Helping Matters Either

Losers of five straight now the Wild face more postponements and none are due to any fault of their own. Saturday's Winter Classic was quite the spectacular as far as the production was concerned and the State of Hockey was represented very well with all of the pomp and circumstance. Now the product on the ice from the home squad was subpar from the outset.
hockeybuzz.com

Fleury's future, Lightning's quest, Ovi's chase will keep us interested

The COVID/Holiday break is over. There will be no Olympic break. The NHL is determined to play 82 games. From this point, it should be all about the competition. COVID will still have its say, but it seems like we should have an entertaining few months of hockey to enjoy. Here is my eight top storylines, in reverse order, for the first few months of 2022:
hockeybuzz.com

Flames, Panthers Game Day — Return of the Bad Man — Enjoying the Oilers

The 17-7-6 Calgary Flames are in Florida today to play the 21-7-4 Panthers in what should be a high offence affair. Unfortunately for all parties involved, the black swan of the 2015-2020 Calgary Flames will not be in the lineup. That, of course, would be Sam Bennett. The 25 year...
hockeybuzz.com

Hamilton To Have Surgery

1. Dougie Hamilton (broken jaw) will have surgery Wednesday. Will be placed on IR retroactively to Jan 2. 2. Nico Hischier (lower-body injury), will not play against Boston tonight. 3. Jonathan Bernier underwent surgery on his right hip. Be out for the remainder of the season. 4. Yegor Sharangovich and...
