Hot One Tonight: Cats and Flames

The first two games following the holiday/COVID break saw the Preds maintaining their tenacious style of play but lacking that extra step. Of course, missing Josi and Sissons for the back-to-backs in Washington and Columbus was not ideal, but we have continued to see that when this team is given an extended break from play, they struggle in that first game back, especially in the opening frame or so. Although a horrid start to quickly go down 3-0 against the Caps, the Preds fought hard to make it a game before falling 5-3. Similarly in Columbus, the team fought back after falling down 2-1 and gaining a 3-2 lead before giving up the tying goal and ultimately falling in a shootout 4-3. The loss in Washington was most certainly not the ideal outcome as costly defensive breakdowns were the downfall of this team. The absence of Josi made it abundantly clear how important he is to this back end and how he always makes others look better. His speed and hockey sense enables him to cover for mistakes that become much clearer with him out of the lineup. But that’s only natural. Taking away a team’s captain and best player, they are more likely than not going to miss a step, especially after a long break. Sissons is always a strong player who can fill in anywhere within the lineup and step up when needed. He isn’t flashy but gets the job done more times than not and his defensive abilities were missed.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO