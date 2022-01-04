ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 95 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

By Amber Ruch
Cover picture for the articleSOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths, as of Monday, January 3. The additional deaths include two Saline County residents and one White County resident. The newly reported positive cases include:. Saline County. Female - one under the...

