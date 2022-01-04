ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Odom hopes to 'reconnect' with Khloe Kardashian

By Celebretainment
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar Odom hopes to "reconnect" with Khloé Kardashian. The 42-year-old former sports star- who was married to reality star Khloé from 2009 until 2016 - has said his ex-wife "deserves the world" and he hopes they can rekindle their friendship. Responding to a Facebook post about Tristan...

hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom has made big changes since breaking up with girlfriend

Lamar Odom has been single since he broke up with his longtime girlfriend late last year, and he says the split led to several significant changes in his life. Thursday marked one year since Odom and his ex-girlfriend Sabrina Parr called off their engagement. In a lengthy Instagram post, Odom revealed that he left Parr at a hotel without notice in order to get out of an “abusive” and “toxic” relationship. He said he turned to marijuana and other women to avoid being alone.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
HollywoodLife

How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson’s Public Apology: ‘She Deserves Better’

A source close to the Kardashians is EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Khloe Kardashian feels about her ex Tristan Thompson’s public apology. Tristan Thompson, 30, just confirmed that he is indeed the father of his former lover Maralee Nicols‘ newborn baby, and his ex, Khloe Kardashian, 37, has some feelings about it. “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that. Khloe does not care about his apology because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Blac Chyna Wants Kim & Khloé Kardashian To Answer Questions About Brother Rob's Gun Collection In Ongoing Assault Case

Blac Chyna is demanding answers from ex Rob Kardashian's sisters in the pair's ongoing legal battle. Rob previously filed an assault and battery lawsuit after Chyna allegedly attacked him during a physical altercation in 2016. The Arthur George sock designer claimed that the Grown & Sexy star tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord and hit him with a 6-ft metal pole.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Scott Disick Praises Khloe Kardashian as She Shows Off Her Curly Blonde Hair: “Fine American”

Watch: Should Khloe Kardashian Forgive Tristan Thompson?. Khloe Kardashian's honorable look is Lord-approved. We might be almost out with the old year, but for Khloe, it's clear that she's already in with a new ‘do. On Dec. 16, the Good American founder took to Instagram to show off a stunning look, which featured her shoulder-length curly blonde hair. In her snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum struck a few poses with her fresh tresses, all while wearing a light brown tank top paired with white jeans. And although the first two photos feature her glammed-up look, in her other photos, it's clear that Khloe's body takes center stage.
CELEBRITIES
#Friendship#Instagram Stories
hiphollywood.com

Clip Surfaces Of Lamar Odom Discussing Past Relationship With Taraji

Lamar Odom became a trending topic over the weekend after a clip from a 2019 interview, in which he discussed his former relationship with Taraji P. Henson, made it’s way onto social media. Besides the fact that folks didn’t know L.O. and Taraji dated, they were even more shocked...
CELEBRITIES
wtlcfm.com

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Lupita Nyong’o Covid Positive and Lamar Odom Speaks on Khloe

Never miss an episode of The Mix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!. After Tristan Thompson embarrassed Khloe Kardashian yet again, Lamar Odom is politely shootin his shot—again. Lamar Odom, who was married to Khloe from 2009-2016 commented on a Facebook post that posted the Tristan Thompson story. He wrote, “I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world. Look, we are gonna have to send Khloe on ABC’s The Bachelorette or something because these NBA players just ain’t it!”
MUSIC
mycolumbuspower.com

Jordyn Woods Shuts The Internet Down In A Racy Sheer Jumpsuit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Jordyn Woods has been trending ever since Tristan Thompson admitted to fathering a child while in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Woods was blamed by Kardashian for breaking up their seemingly happy home, but it was – and still is – clear Thompson has an issue with infidelity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
