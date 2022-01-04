ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Region 1’s current COVID-19 test positivity rate above 16%

By John Clark
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fvRD_0dcX3xfS00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Region 1’s COVID-19 test positivity 7-day rolling average is at 16.1%, well above the 8% threshold the Illinois Department of Public Health set last year to lessen mitigations and advance through Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.

According to data released by the IDPH on December 31st:

Boone County: 20.2%
DeKalb County: 21.3%
Ogle County: 16.6%
Stephenson County: 8.2%
Winnebago County: 16.2%

REGION 2: 19.1%
REGION 3: 16.9%
REGION 4: 19.8%
REGION 5: 11.8%
REGION 6: 16%
REGION 7: 20.7%
REGION 8: 19.4%
REGION 9: 16.2%
REGION 10: 18.3%
REGION 11: 18.5%

Nearly 6,300 people were hospitalized Sunday, breaking a record set in November 2020, and health officials across the state are taking a look at elective surgeries as the state ramps up testing efforts.

Governor J.B. Pritzker said on Monday that they are ramping up efforts to get more testing for Illinois residents after people have gathered for the holidays.

“Demand is up again, but we’ve got labs across the state, as well as in the region that are under contract with us, to deliver at faster rates the results of those tests,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said that testing is up in the state after the holidays.

“In Illinois, what we’re doing is making more free community based testing available, mobile sites for people to get tested and increasing the number of staff that are helping the local public health departments to do that testing,” Pritzker said.

Health systems across Illinois chose whether to do elective surgeries, depending on how exhausted their resources are.

Comments / 2

