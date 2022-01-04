ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'It's crazy. Not smart': Jadeveon Clowney's shoe toss stuns Browns coach Kevin Stefanski

Marconews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s response was uncharacteristically candid, perhaps revealing how taken aback he was by the act. “Yeah, I mean, it's — you can't do that. I mean, you're hurting the team,” Stefanski said. “It's crazy. Not smart. You know, he felt like he was just — I'll...

www.marconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: If I'm the Browns, I would not give Baker Mayfield an extension I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd on Browns Dumping Baker Mayfield: 'He's Bad, Not Talented'

Colin Cowherd: “Since Baker Mayfield was drafted he has the most interceptions in the NFL, the most passes batted down in the NFL, a career passer rating at 87, he’s short, he’s marginally athletic, he used to be accurate but he no longer is, and yet people in Ohio who are otherwise bright defend him at every corner. Folks, he’s not very good. He was never as good as you thought and he’s bad now, some of it injuries. He had 10 straight incompletions last night, that’s the most in the league this year. He’s called out the medical staff, he calls out coaches… I’ll say it again, it’s time for a divorce. I think there is real doubt in that locker room, that GM, and that coach about his talent. Baker at this point is holding back a sensational roster. You’re a moron if you don’t think this is a top 5 or 6 roster. It’s got the best guard-center-guard combination in the league, it’s got maybe the best running back in the league, excellent tight ends, the best pass rusher, a top safety, Denzel Ward is an elite corner, and your coach won Coach of the Year. It’s time to have standards, Cleveland. The Rams moved off Jared Goff when he had been to a Super Bowl, and you’re still defending Baker?? Fourth coach, 28-29, getting worse, injuries don’t help, a firehouse of toxicity, calling out the staff and the coaches, and when OBJ’s dad called him out there was no pushback from players. He’s lost the GM, he’s lost the coach, he’s lost some in the locker room. When he’s healthy I think he can play. He’s not who I would build around, but he’s better than what we’ve seen in the last five weeks. He’s hurt and it’s really hard to play this position when you’re hurt. Should be noted that Aaron Rodgers is hurt and he’s going to win MVP. Patrick Mahomes has been bouncing around and limping around all year and he’s fine. Tom Brady won a Super Bowl last year and we found out he had a meniscus issue. So the injury is part of it, and the average, small, cocky, marginally athletic, poor judgment is part of it too. Baker is a tough guy, he’s not a talented guy. He’s a tough guy and for that he deserves credit. But we never questioned ‘tough’, what we questioned was talent and judgment, and in both instances, they’re not very good, and it’s time for a divorce.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Dwayne Rudd
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield’s offseason plans are set. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be having surgery on his injured shoulder in a couple of weeks. “Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair the torn labrum on his left side on January...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Kansas City Chiefs
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
FanSided

Fed up Baker Mayfield reacts to Mary Kay Cabot Browns’ report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was fed up with a report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, and took to Twitter to call out the long time reporter’s Wednesday night tweet detailing a rift between he and Kevin Stefanski as “Clickbait.”. In the article (subscription required), Cabot used...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Aaron Rodgers, Packers Really Need To Win The Super Bowl This Year

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — I’ve got some bad news for all of you football fans out there. Those football teams? Well, I don’t know how to tell you this, but … they’re not very good football teams. While you could make this case to varying degrees every year, one can’t help but look around the NFL this year and burp out a lackadaisical meh. The Chiefs kind of look like the Chiefs, what with the Mahomes-Hill-Kelce-Reid dynamic still at play. But they’ve lost five times, including last weekend in Cincinnati with the No. 1 seed in their grasp. Turnover luck has finally...
NFL
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Explains Nick Chubb’s Lack Of Playing Time

Browns fans were perplexed with Nick Chubb’s lack of playing time during Monday night’s game vs. the Steelers. During a critical possession late in the first half, Kevin Stefanski rolled with D’Ernest Johnson instead of Chubb. Johnson picked up just six yards on three carries and Cleveland’s drive stalled at Pittsburgh’s 46-yard line. It was a bizarre occurrence.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Terrell Suggs brings some ‘Sizzle’ to Ravens’ final game against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger | COMMENTARY

Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs still chuckles when he hears the name Ben Roethlisberger. “Old Ben,” Suggs said with a sigh and then laughter. Then his memory shoots back to the 16 seasons he played against the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. “Big Ben was very difficult to bring down and it was fun going against him,” Suggs said. “He was always injured until it was ...
NFL
NJ.com

Steelers’ T.J. Watt has Giants’ Michael Strahan’s sack record within reach and it wouldn’t need an asterisk (UPDATE)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had a night to remember in Monday’s 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers sacked Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield nine times, with four going to Watt, giving him 21.5 sacks on the season. That’s just one behind the single-season record of 22.5, which was set by New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan in 2001.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy