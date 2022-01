Anthony Joshua has admitted that a taunt from Tyson Fury played a role in his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk last September.Joshua was comprehensively outpointed by Usyk in north London, surrendering his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in the process. The pair are now set to rematch this year, likely in spring.Many pundits were critical of Joshua’s attempts to outbox the undefeated Ukrainian in the opponents’ first meeting, and “AJ” himself has said the tactic might have been misguided.“Usyk came up from cruiserweight, great fighter, 12-round fighter,” Joshua told Sky Sports. “I wanted to box with him for...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO