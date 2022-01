Over the past few months, Aaron Rodgers has made his thoughts on COVID-19 crystal clear. Rodgers acknowledges that the pandemic is, indeed, happening, however, he is refusing to take the vaccine. Rodgers claims he is allergic to mRNA vaccines, and he is also adamant that the mainstream media is trying to suppress information about alternative medicine. These stances have been fairly unpopular amongst analysts, although fans are mostly split down the middle.

