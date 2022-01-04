‘Our time now’: 1st Cambodian American mayor in US sworn in

U.S. Senator Cory Booker this afternoon administered the oath of office to Mount Laurel Mayor Kareem Pritchett in a historic first as Kareem became the first African American to lead the township in the 150-year history of the municipality. “It is a great honor and privilege to serve as Mayor,...
New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced that his swearing-in ceremony will take place during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration. Adams will be sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City by the city clerk. Adams will use his family’s Bible to take the oath of office, according to a release Wednesday.
2022 is finally here, but, unfortunately, we still don’t have good news yet for anyone hoping for clarity around when and if the federal government is sending out more stimulus checks (and here’s why). This will be the first month since June 2021 without any new child tax credits checks on the 15th. And it’s for that reason, as we’ve been saying for days now, stimulus checks are very much a state-level story for now. Initiatives like California’s Golden State Stimulus program offer an instructive example.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Thursday that the United States would “pay an unbearable price” for its actions toward Taiwan’s self-rule. Human rights, trade, and technological competition have become major flashpoints in China-US relations in the last few years. Chinese officials have stated that they will...
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
In October, Facebook and its related social media platforms went down in mysterious circumstances for six hours. On the same day, China sent 52 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defence zone, the largest and most provocative incursion yet. If military theorists are correct, headlines like these will be the precursor to World War III.
A judge in Alabama has been removed from her judicial duties after several complaints were lodged against her for “calling one judge ‘Uncle Tom’ and another judge a ‘fat b****’ and calling an employee a heifer.”. According to Fox News, an Alabama judge was removed...
US Army Special Forces soldiers work closely with foreign militaries. As part of those duties, Green Berets often get first-hand experience with their partners' weaponry. Here are one Special Forces soldiers' favorite foreign weapons, new and old. One of the perks of having a career in special-operations units was the...
The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
A poll released this week by CBS News is drawing scrutiny on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. The poll, conducted by CBS News and YouGov from Dec. 27-Dec. 30 asked Americans "What happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?" "Descriptions of what happened...
Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor aggressively pushed back on the term "vaccine mandate" during a Friday hearing on the Biden administration's contested COVID-19 regulations outlined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). "There's no requirement here. It's not a vaccine mandate. It's something totally different. And I don't know...
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc medically and financially. If there is another round of stimulus, it is likely to go to small business owners. There remain political obstacles in the way of further assistance. We've been writing for months that there's little chance of a fourth check hitting bank accounts...
Vice President Kamala Harris has warned that "women will die" should the Supreme Court weaken or overturn its landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The court is currently weighing a case pertaining to the 15-week abortion law in Mississippi, and the decision could have direct implications on Roe.
North and South Korea, the U.S., and China have agreed "in principle" to formally end the Korean War, which effectively concluded with an armistice in 1953, but "we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations" due to North Korea's demands, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday during a visit to Australia. "We hope that talks will be initiated."
The Swiss will be able to change gender legally by self-declaration at a civil registry office from Saturday.The country will be among a handful in Europe to grant legal weight to gender self-identification. Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Norway are the only other nations on the continent to allow someone to legally change gender without hormone therapy, medical diagnosis or further evaluation or bureaucracy. Anyone aged 16 and above not under legal guardianship will be able to do so. Younger people and those under adult protection will require guardian consent. Current rules are dependent on region. Some require a certificate from...
MILAN — An archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered. The six-week dig that ended this week was carried...
