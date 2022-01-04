ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 15 most popular activewear brands of 2022

By Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Athleisure has become one of the biggest trends of the past year. Whether you're hitting the gym, going for a run or just lounging around the house, a pair of workout leggings and matching tank top or cozy sweatshirt is a more than acceptable uniform.

To help you upgrade your athletic attire in the coming months, our experts have curated a list of the best activewear brands of 2022. From tried-and-true Adidas to celeb-favorite lululemon to Instagram-famous Gymshark , these are the most popular places to buy both women's and men's activewear online right now.

1. lululemon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24g5al_0dcX3RcK00
Lululemon. Lululemon

No list of the most popular athleisure brands would be complete without lululemon. While we at Reviewed personally own and love a wide range of lululemon gear and accessories, some of our favorites for women include the cult-favorite Align leggings (no other leggings are as buttery soft), the Scuba Hoodie (I have it in four colors and wear it all fall/winter long), and the silky smooth Wunder Under leggings (perfect for running and higher impact exercising). The men's shop is equally as impressive and includes athletic shorts, tees and more.

Shop activewear at lululemon

2. Adidas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Relw_0dcX3RcK00
Adidas. Adidas

Last year was the year of Adidas—and we predict 2022 will be much of the same. With its recognizable three-stripe logo, the activewear brand took off in 2021, with celebrities and influencers alike sporting its sweat sets, pullovers, joggers and sneakers. Adidas footwear is especially big right now, from the lifestyle Stan Smith sneakers to the sporty and very popular Adidas Ultraboost running shoes .

Shop activewear at Adidas

3. Athleta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gp50d_0dcX3RcK00
Athleta. Athleta

Athleta ranks right up there with lululemon in terms of popularity, especially for women's activewear. Our experts have tested a bunch of pieces from the beloved athleisure brand, from its ever popular leggings to its fashionable and functional sports bras to its swimwear. It also has an impressive selection of exercise dresses and exercise skorts, which are very trendy at the moment. Another thing that sets Athleta apart from other brands is its inclusive sizing—you'll find clothing in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X.

Shop activewear at Athleta

4. Gymshark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcJX1_0dcX3RcK00
Gymshark. Gymshark

If you follow any fitness influencers on Instagram, chances are you've seen them sporting the iconic Gymshark leggings (probably paired with a matching crop top). As Reviewed's shopping editor, I bought a pair for myself earlier this year and was pleasantly surprised by the quality and breathability of the fabric—and the flattering high-waisted cut that makes me feel confident and put-together every time I step foot in the gym. People also love the brand's new line of seamless leggings and the athletic shorts (featuring the recognizable shark logo) for both men and women.

Shop activewear at Gymshark

5. Vuori

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sbDm_0dcX3RcK00
Vuori. Vuori

What makes Vuori different from other activewear brands? Not only is its design inspired by the effortless street style of its home base in Southern California, the growing brand also focuses as much on performance as it does on looks. Basically, every piece is designed to be as functional as it is fashionable. Shoppers especially love the athletic shorts for men, saying they're breathable, comfortable and sweat-wicking, and the super soft joggers for women.

Shop activewear at Vuori

6. Under Armour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CC5C1_0dcX3RcK00
Under Armour. Under Armour

Under Armour is one of the biggest and most well-known activewear brands out there. Whether you want supportive compression tights for running, a chic sports bra for the weight room or a warm parka for trekking through the city, Under Armour has all of the above and more. It's an especially good place to shop for warm-weather and cold-weather gear if you're someone who exercises outdoors in any climate.

Shop activewear at Under Armour

7. Fabletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DR1l_0dcX3RcK00
Fabletics. Fabletics

Founded by Kate Hudson, Fabletics is a subscription service that's a favorite among activewear addicts. The trendy brand is best known for its stylish yet affordable leggings, which come in a bevy of pretty patterns and bright colors. Reviewed's deputy audience development manager, Rachel Moskowitz, is a big fan and raves that the PowerHold Leggings —which she has five pairs of—are well-made, flattering and exactly what you'll want to live in. Fabletics also has a line of men's apparel.

Shop activewear at Fabletics

8. Nike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3kSi_0dcX3RcK00
Nike. Nike

Nike has never not been in style, but it's made quite the splash in 2021 (and now 2022). Maybe it's the ever-popular Air Max sneakers , the sporty sweatshirts and hoodies everyone is obsessed with or the sleek running tights that come in a rainbow of neon colors and trendy prints. Regardless, Nike is a favorite among casual exercisers and pro athletes alike. Debating whether you want to add a few pieces to your own cart? In the words of the brand's famous slogan: Just do it.

Shop activewear at Nike

9. Alo Yoga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tnq8w_0dcX3RcK00
Alo Yoga. Alo Yoga

Our editors aren't the only ones obsessed with Alo Yoga —celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid are all big fans. The best-selling Airlift leggings are great for any type of workout, from yoga to weightlifting, because they're comfortable, flattering and high-quality. Shoppers also recommend Alo's breezy tank tops, pretty sports bras and cozy crewneck pullovers. You can find the same wide selection for men, too.

Shop activewear at Alo Yoga

10. Cariuma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kD1Vz_0dcX3RcK00
Cariuma. Cariuma

Sneakers totally count as activewear, right? One of our favorite athletic and lifestyle footwear brand at Reviewed is Cariuma . I personally own three pairs (and counting) from the sustainable brand and I will tell anyone and everyone that they're the most comfortable shoes I've ever put on my feet. The sneakers come in a variety of styles from low-top to high-top to Vans-esque skate shoes and sell out often, so you'll want to scoop up a pair fast.

Shop Cariuma

11. Beyond Yoga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKMax_0dcX3RcK00
Beyond Yoga. Beyond Yoga

If you're searching for comfy bralettes and leggings (including on-trend matching sets), Beyond Yoga's pieces are some of the best. Made of super soft and stretchy fabric, both its tops and bottoms were made for everything from working out to lounging around the house. People especially love the At Your Leisure high-waisted leggings —they're flattering, yes, and more importantly, stay (and hold everything) in place while you're in downward dog or running on the treadmill.

Shop activewear at Beyond Yoga

12. Outdoor Voices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftnRQ_0dcX3RcK00
Outdoor Voices. Outdoor Voices

Known primarily for its minimalist two-toned leggings and crop tops in neutral colors, Outdoor Voices has garnered quite the cult following this year. Among its many fans is our health and fitness editor, Sara Hendricks. While she previously gave the popular Tech Sweat leggings a rave review for being lightweight and full coverage, she also owns and loves the Exercise Dress , saying it's sporty and stylish at the same time and still ridiculously comfortable.

Shop activewear at Outdoor Voices

13. Public Rec

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAxty_0dcX3RcK00
Public Rec. Public Rec

Public Rec is a clothing brand that's recently risen to social media fame for its tailored yet comfortable activewear. Its pieces are designed to be worn for any occasion from the gym to happy hour to—you guessed it—even a business meeting. One of the best-sellers on Public Rec's site is the All Day Every Day Pant , which as the name suggests, is the pant you can wear anywhere. Reviewers like the stretchy fabric, the relaxed fit and the stylishly tapered legs.

Shop activewear at Public Rec

14. Onzie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mURgc_0dcX3RcK00
Onzie. Onzie

Onzie may be best known as as yoga clothing brand, but it has pieces for almost any activity. You can find plenty of gorgeous matching sports bra and legging sets—in every print and color from leopard to metallics to florals to snakeskin—along with loungewear, bike shorts and swimwear. Onzie also has smaller selections of men's activewear and kids gear.

Shop activewear at Onzie

15. Sweaty Betty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgwyQ_0dcX3RcK00
Sweaty Betty. Sweaty Betty

A favorite among celebs like Jessica Alba, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry and Rihanna, Sweaty Betty is a must-shop destination for workout leggings. While you can shop leggings by workout type—like running, yoga and weightlifting—and in a plethora of colors, prints, materials and lengths, the brand's most popular pair is the Zero Gravity leggings . Fans love that they're lightweight without being see-through and that they have convenient side pockets.

Shop activewear at Sweaty Betty

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 15 most popular activewear brands of 2022

