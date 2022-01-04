ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton robbery: Pregnant woman attacked by masked car thieves

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo masked men attacked a pregnant woman and her mother before stealing their car. The pair, aged in their 30s and 50s, were targeted shortly after parking their black Audi on Bond Street...

The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
The Independent

Man charged over wife’s death after he stopped her driving drunk and she was hit by car

An Alabama man has reportedly sued a police department for arresting him after stopping his allegedly drunk wife, who was hit by a motorist, from driving home.Jason Todd, 42, was charged with manslaughter over his wife, Tonya Anderson’s, death in August 2018. She was walking along the northbound shoulder of Highway 31 when she was fatally hit. She had wanted to drive home but Mr Todd refused to allow it, as reported by AL.com.Police in Canton, Alabama, accused him of throwing away her keys following an argument in front of Friends Steakhouse in Clanton, Alabama, as evidence for the manslaughter...
BBC

Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run. Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said. James Scott, of Church...
The Independent

Police dog stabbed 27 times in brutal California attack

A San Diego police dog that was stabbed 27 times after hounding down a suspect is slowly recovering at its handlers home. Aros, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, was stabbed repeatedly in the head by a landlord that had been accused of attacking a tenant with a baseball bat, The Daily Beast reports.The 9 December incident saw the suspect in question attempt to flee on foot, but the Escondido police department hound didn't let him get away for too long. After the assilant climbed on-top of a two story garage, Officer Chad Moore sent Aros in persuit.The dog jumped up,...
TheDailyBeast

Man Held Woman Captive for Weeks Demanding She ‘Love Him or Be Killed’: Police

A Utah man has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman captive for “several weeks” in a deranged bid to forcibly make her fall in love with him. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the hostage scheme came to light on Tuesday after police received tips about the man holding a woman against her will. Officers went to the man’s home and found a woman, as yet unidentified, with serious bruising around her eyes and other injuries. She told investigators the man had beaten her, tortured her, and threatened her family members while he held her against her will in the home. He allegedly carved a “6” into her hand for the six months he said he would give her to “love him or be killed,” the Tribune reports, citing court documents. It was not immediately clear what relationship the woman had to her alleged captor, if any. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The man is currently being held on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
The Independent

Pair charged with murdering baby on Christmas Day

A man and a woman have been charged with the murdering a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day last year. Paramedics were called to reports of an unresponsive infant at a house in Old Whittington, a suburb of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on 25 December 2020.The child, Finley Boden, was rushed to hospital but efforts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead.Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect. They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.
BBC

Blackburn man who beat and bit his pregnant partner jailed

A man who battered and bit his pregnant girlfriend and dragged her into his car before driving off has been jailed. Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, attacked his partner after she had had a meal out with friends in November. He threatened to hit her friends and their partners before...
BBC

Killer cagefighter Liam Hall jailed for attack on girls

A cagefighter and convicted killer has been jailed for life for attacking two 13-year-old girls and his partner. Liam Hall, 33, shattered bones in his victims' faces after knocking them unconscious, and left his 24-year-old girlfriend with serious injuries. Hall was high on drink and drugs when he launched the...
BBC

Two women arrested after newborn baby found dead in Doncaster

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Doncaster. Police said they had been called along with the ambulance service to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12:15 GMT. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. The...
The Independent

Teenager charged with murdering couple found dead on Boxing Day

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly couple found dead in their home on Boxing Day.The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered at their address in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday.Tobyn Salvatore, also known as Jay Fell, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face two charges of murder.The teenager, who lives locally, made no plea.He was remanded in custody for further examination and is due to make another appearance in court within the next eight days.A police cordon was put in place around a property in Livingston and forensic staff were pictured at the scene in the days following the deaths.Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell, and those who have been impacted by their deaths.
wtvy.com

Jackson County man charged with battery of pregnant woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man is accused of knowingly hitting a pregnant woman. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the northeast part of the county Monday. The victim told deputies Bucanan “Bucky” Boggs had hit her several days earlier, resulting in a black eye and bruising. Deputies say Boggs knew the victim was pregnant when he allegedly hit her.
BBC

Man jailed for cocaine and alcohol blackout rapes in Manchester

An "emotional manipulator" who raped two women after they blacked out in his home has been jailed for 17 years. James Denis Hall, 39, met the victims on separate nights out in Manchester in October and November 2017. Both women were given alcohol and cocaine by Hall and woke to...
BBC

Armed gang steals woman's £50k life savings in Wigan

An armed gang has stolen a safe containing at least £50,000 from a woman in Wigan in a targeted burglary. The three men, armed with a machete and pepper spray, broke into the victim's home in Bickershaw on Tuesday night. Police said the woman - who is in her...
