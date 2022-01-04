Denton robbery: Pregnant woman attacked by masked car thieves

A Utah man has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman captive for “several weeks” in a deranged bid to forcibly make her fall in love with him. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the hostage scheme came to light on Tuesday after police received tips about the man holding a woman against her will. Officers went to the man’s home and found a woman, as yet unidentified, with serious bruising around her eyes and other injuries. She told investigators the man had beaten her, tortured her, and threatened her family members while he held her against her will in the home. He allegedly carved a “6” into her hand for the six months he said he would give her to “love him or be killed,” the Tribune reports, citing court documents. It was not immediately clear what relationship the woman had to her alleged captor, if any. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The man is currently being held on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO