Pinecrest, CA

Child With Mild Hypothermia Among 4 Rescued After Hike Near Pinecrest Lake

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINECREST (CBS13) — A four-year-old child with mild hypothermia was among the four people rescued from a hike near Pinecrest Lake over the weekend. The Tuolumne County Fire Department says...

Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
Eyewitness News

1 dead and 5 rescued after an avalanche near a Seattle-area ski resort

One person died and five others were rescued after an avalanche near a Seattle-area ski resort. A witness reported that six skiers were swept up by the avalanche in the Silver Basin area in the Crystal Mountain backcountry Saturday morning, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said. All six were wearing...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Independent

Two teens stranded on freezing Oregon mountain rescued after writing giant ‘SOS’ in snow

Two teenage hikers who got stranded on a mountain in Oregon are now safe and sound, thanks to a message they wrote in the snow.The US Coast Guard says one of its helicopters found the two men, Christian Farnsworth and Parker Jasmer, both 19, after they wrote a giant “SOS” in the snow near their campsite.“These young men did a lot of things right to give themselves the best chance of being rescued,” said Lt Maggie Champin, an aircraft commander at the Coast Guard’s North Bend sector. “By writing ‘SOS’ in the snow, staying near their vehicle, and staying...
ACCIDENTS
Nevada Appeal

Motorist rescued near Reno after being stranded 2 days in snow

RENO — A Washoe County Sheriff's search team rescued a 50-year-old man who had been stranded in his car for two days in deep snow in a backcountry area north of Reno. The crew found him on Thursday in the Rancho Haven area where driving winds caused deep snow drifts and difficult traveling conditions on the nearby dirt roads.
RENO, NV
kinyradio.com

Four rescued near Nenana after being stuck in overflow

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two men were rescued by authorities Wednesday after they were stranded outside of Nenana. Troopers were notified that the two were attempting to save two other men that had been stuck in overflow since Tuesday and taking shelter in a cabin, but had also gotten stuck.
#Hypothermia#Accident
mymotherlode.com

Firefighters Rescue Weekend Hikers At Pinecrest

Pinecrest, CA– On Sunday evening at about 5:30 pm, Tuolumne County Fire Department Station 55 located at Pinecrest responded to four people who were stranded in the snow on the far side of Pinecrest Lake. Four volunteer firefighters from Station 55 hiked in on snowshoes for 45 minutes to the back of the lake. They found that the four hikers were not prepared for the winter and snowy conditions, one of the lost travelers was a four-year-old who was suffering from mild hypothermia. Firefighters warmed them, fed them, and provided water in addition to giving them warm dry socks and heating pads before hiking them back out. Several times during the walk back, firefighters helped carry the child over the course of the 90-minute return walk.
PINECREST, CA
FireEngineering.com

Crews Rescue Hiker Hanging from Cliff in OR

CORBETT, Ore. (AP) — Crews rescued a woman who slipped from the Multnomah Falls trail Monday in snowy conditions and was clinging to a tree root above a 300-foot (91-meter) cliff, Corbett Fire officials said. The fall was reported at about 3 p.m. east of Portland at Multnomah Falls...
ACCIDENTS
1065thebuzz.com

2 RESCUED AFTER FALLING THROUGH ICE ON PIGEON LAKE

All parties are safe after a close call on in icy waters in southern Manitowoc County on Monday afternoon. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says his department got a call shortly before noon reporting a woman falling through the ice on Pigeon Lake in the Town of Liberty. It was determined that a 31-year-old Chicago, Illinois resident had attempted to catch her dogs that had run onto the frozen lake. While trying to catch them, both dogs and their owner broke through the ice and fell into the water.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
BBC

Injured Lake District walker rescued after Christmas Day slip

An injured walker was rescued during a Christmas Day walk after fracturing her ankle in the Lake District. The couple were making their way up Nethermost Pike when one of the hikers slipped on the path close to Comb Gill, near Thirlmere. Volunteers from Keswick Mountain Rescue Team were called...
ACCIDENTS
thebrillionnews.com

Woman rescued from Pigeon Lake

TOWN OF LIBERTY, Manitowoc County - A 31-year old Chicago, I;;l., woman was rescued from the cold waters of Pigeon Lake, south of Valders and east of St. Nazianz, shortly before noon on Monday, December 27. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said the woman tried to catch her dogs that...
BRILLION, WI
oregonherald.com

Missing Teens rescued after hiking near Eugene

EUGENE, Oregon — Two 19-year-olds were reported missing after not returning home after a hiking trip that began on Christmas and was supposed to end on Dec. 29. The men were rescued by Coast Guard members on Saturday, Jan. 1. Christian Farnsworth and Parker Jasmer had been reported missing...
EUGENE, OR
CBS LA

Video: Fire Engine Blocked By Snow-Seekers Double Parked Along Wrightwood’s Mountain Roads

WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) — Southern California’s white-capped mountains may look appealing, but the traffic and double parking the snow is attracting is downright ugly. The Wrightwood Community Services District posted a video Sunday showing gridlock on State Route 2. The video, shot from a fire engine, shows vehicles double-parked up and down the road as people play in the snow. “I’ve been up here over 20 years and yesterday was one of the worst,” said Tami Keen of the Wrightwood Community Services District Monday. And even when the fire engine uses its sirens, the gridlock is so bad at one point that the emergency...
WRIGHTWOOD, CA

