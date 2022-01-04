ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

UHP trooper takes owl under his wing

By Laura Polacheck
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper had an unusual rescue on New Year's Day, saving an owl that had been hit in I-215 in Salt Lake County.

A truck struck and injured the bird, but Cpl. Kris Cope took him under his wing, naming him Owlpacino and taking care of him for the night.

He also went above and beyond the call of duty, finding a home for Owlpacino at the Wildlife Rescue Center of Northern Utah in Ogden.

UHP is hopeful the bird makes a full recovery, with thanks to Corporal Cope for his compassion.

FOX 13 News

Community Policy