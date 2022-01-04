ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Springs, CO

‘Hoping For The Best’: Clear Creek School District Works To Keep Students In Classrooms As COVID Cases Rise

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – While the school district itself is small in comparison to the majority of Colorado, Clear Creek County prides itself on being able to safely keep kids in school throughout most of the pandemic so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C28My_0dcX3KgT00

(credit: CBS)

“That’s thanks to layers on layers of safety measures,” Karen Quanbeck, superintendent of Clear Creek School District explained.

The district has kept a mask mandate in place even through this fall when some schools decided to drop theirs. It offer COVID testing for students with parent permission and keeps air purifiers in each classroom. There is also regular mandatory COVID tests for athletes in the higher grade levels.

Still, after a sobering conversation with the Clear Creek County Health Department, teachers are now preparing for the possibility they will need to switch over to remote learning soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXYjd_0dcX3KgT00

(credit: CBS)

They’ve got their distanced learning equipment all set up, but are holding out hope they can safely have kids in classrooms.

“We all have our fingers crossed…”Loraine Swartz, Principal of Carlson Elementary told CBS4.

“Nobody wants to go (remote), we really don’t want to go there,” Swartz said with a pained look.

“If we need to, we will.”

County health leaders have placed the blame for the rise in cases for the county on the comparatively low COVID vaccination rate in the county, most recently reported at 63.9% of people having at least one shot, and the Omicron variant’s increased infectious spread.

Already, Quanbeck is worried about the possibility of a push to online learning, even if the cases in students aren’t the cause.

“My gut is if we need to do that it will be based on staff shortages, I’m getting texts and emails already with folks who are unfortunately COVID positive,” Quanbeck said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Kqi5_0dcX3KgT00

(credit: CBS)

While the district has said it is flexible trying to fill positions if staff members need to quarantine, there’s only so much they’re prepared for.

“I can do a lot of things, but I’m not qualified to drive a school bus!” Quanbeck said, jokingly.

In the meantime, students are expected back to school Tuesday morning. If the district needs to switch to remote learning, it will give parents a notification before 6 a.m.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
County
Clear Creek County, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Idaho Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#School Bus#Classroom#Carlson Elementary#Omicron
AL.com

Alabama schools switch to masks, remote learning as omicron surges

AL.com’s Education Lab team is supported by individual donors and grants. about our work, sign up for our newsletter and donate today. Several school districts throughout Alabama are either reimplementing mask mandates or beginning the semester with remote learning as the spreading omicron variant continues to break positivity rate and case count records.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

More COVID school closures spell the end of teachers unions empire

Imagine being a second grader in a major city right now. If you entered kindergarten during the 2019-20 school year, COVID first closed your school in March, potentially offering "remote learning." As you prepared to enter first grade the following fall, you were one of more than half of students...
EDUCATION
northwestgeorgianews.com

Schools begin reporting COVID-19 cases among students, hospitalizations following recent surge continue to rise

As new COVID-19 case rates continue at record levels in Floyd County, schools are beginning to report cases in students and staff after classes resumed this week. Rome City Schools reported that East Central Elementary will switch to Phase II of the system’s COVID-19 protocols on Thursday. Many other schools are already over halfway toward that mark of 1% of the student population infected as well.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Sahan Journal

Omicron will hit Minnesota schools like a ‘viral blizzard.’ We need to prepare for mass absences, building closures, and more.

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. The last time I talked to Dr. Michael Osterholm, the Delta variant of coronavirus was surging in the United States, just as kids and teachers were preparing to go back to school. Children under 12 were not yet eligible for vaccines. And early data about the Delta variant indicated that it was more likely to infect children than previous variants.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy