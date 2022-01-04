ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Coteau, LA

Grand Coteau water line break closes schools, triggers boil order

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gALhJ_0dcX3Iv100

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Grand Coteau.

The water is currently shut off to all residents in the Town.

Crews are working now on the problem; once the water is restored, a boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

The water is off because a water line broke, officials say.

Grand Coteau Elementary and Grand Coteau Head Start will close early, at 1 p.m., because of the lack of water to the schools.

Officials ask parents to please make every effort to pick your child up if you are able to do so.

Grand Coteau Elementary parents of car riders may report to the school at 12:45 PM to pick up their child(ren). Bus riders will

be dismissed immediately following the car riders.

Please contact the school if you have questions regarding school dismissal procedures and please monitor the school website and the local news for updates.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Grand Coteau, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Coteau Elementary#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KATC News

Eunice City Court and Marshal's Office to close Wednesday

The Eunice City Court and City Marshal's Office will be closed on Wednesday January 5, 2022 in memory of Eunice City Court Clerk Katina Babineaux Ardoin. The Eunice City Marshal's Office announced Tuesday that the offices will be closed January 5th and will reopen on Thursday, January 6, 2022. This closure will coincide with Ardoin's funeral arrangements on Wednesday.
EUNICE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy