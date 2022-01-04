ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Schools, local governments operate on delay Tuesday after storm

By Lyndon German, The Virginian-Pilot
Some Hampton Roads schools and government buildings are operating on delayed schedules Tuesday morning or remained closed as local roadways were cleared following Monday’s hazardous weather conditions.

Forecasters said much of the area will have slick spots from melting snow or water from Monday’s rains. Downed trees and black ice are the major issues for much of Virginia this morning. Monday’s high winds calmed and temperatures were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday across Hampton Roads, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

While road conditions improved Tuesday, forecasters are tracking another possible winter storm that could make its way across Virginia Thursday night. The National Weather Service said the low-pressure system could bring a chance of snow across parts Northwest Virginia, with the highest probability of at least 1 inch of snow across that portion of the state.

Across Hampton Roads, school systems took different approaches to the inclement weather.

Williamsburg, Newport News and Hampton City Schools are closed Tuesday while Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Norfolk Public Schools opened after a 2-hour delay.

Some municipalities are following suit, opening city owned buildings on a delay.

Williamsburg, Newport News, Hampton, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Suffolk County delayed opening city facilities and offices until 10 a.m. The City of Portsmouth offices opened on a two-hour delay.

Police encourage motorists to travel later in the day in order to speed up the process of clearing, treating and plowing interstate, primary and secondary roadways.

From around midnight to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Police responded to 43 traffic crashes and assisted 111 disabled motorists across the state, according to a department spokesperson. That included 15 disabled vehicles and five crashes in the police district that includes Hampton Roads. In addition police are currently on scene of 16 traffic crashes statewide and responding to aiding 46 disabled vehicles.

State police responded to more than 2,000 calls for service across the state during Monday’s storm. The number of disabled vehicles do not include those stuck on Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg ― where h undreds of drivers were stuck in the snow for more than 15 hours.

In North Carolina, Highway 12 is closed between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe as emergency crews are on scene to address conditions as high tide passes.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

