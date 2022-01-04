ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Travel experts offer tips to stay ahead of flight cancellations, delays

By FOX59 Web
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkMyw_0dcX2yVy00

INDIANAPOLIS — Travel experts are offering a few ways to stay ahead of increasing flight cancellations and delays.

First, they recommend downloading the app for your airline and turning on notifications.

They also say to check the status of your flight right before you leave your house since it’s better to wait out a delay at home.

1,800+ flights canceled in US on Monday

If your flight is delayed or canceled, experts recommend sitting close to the ticket counter.

“It may seem silly, but the closer you can sit to the ticket counter when you’re at your gate, if they do announce a cancellation, it is going to matter who gets to that gate, or that ticket counter first because when they’re changing flights, obviously they can only put so many people on the next flight. So if you’re one of the first ones in line, that can make a big difference,” said Callie Enright, travel agent.

Travel experts also recommend being careful when you pack. Make sure you keep everything you need for the next few days in your carry-on just in case your checked bags gets lost.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
FOX59

Recall issued on baby food sold at Walmart, online for high levels of arsenic

(WTAJ) — Multiple lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold across the nation at Walmart and online have been voluntarily recalled after testing ‘above the guidance’ for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic Maple Island Inc., which manufactures the product for Walmart, issued the recall with the knowledge of the FDA. Walmart has also pulled the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots

Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant rise to record levels and every encounter seems risky. Families are rethinking visits with grandparents, playtime with other toddlers and trips to the park or library. A setback last month in Pfizer studies of a vaccine for kids under 5 dimmed hopes that shots for tots might come soon. Efforts are ongoing. Public health authorities say surrounding young kids with people who are vaccinated and masking those 2 and older can help keep them and others safe.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Flights Canceled#Fox 59
FOX59

Blood test may one day predict severe pregnancy complication

A blood test may one day be able to predict whether someone who is pregnant will develop a serious blood pressure disorder months before symptoms show up. Preeclampsia happens in around one of 20 pregnancies, usually in the third trimester, and can cause organ damage, stroke and preterm birth. A study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday shows the experimental blood test can correctly identify 75% of women who go on to develop the condition. Although the test won't be available for a while, doctors and parent advocates say it may someday save lives.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Indiana to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to kids ages 12-15

INDIANAPOLIS — Young Hoosiers ages 12 to 15 who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago will now be eligible to receive a booster dose. The Indiana Department of Health made the announcement today, following approval from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA. The […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
FOX59

Children’s Museum hosts free clinic for flu, COVID vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS — The Riley Hospital for Children is partnering with the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to put on a free vaccine clinic Thursday evening.   From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., families can go to the museum for both the flu and COVID vaccine with no appointment required.  Riley Hospital’s Associate Medical Director of Infection […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

CDC posts rationale for shorter isolation, quarantine

U.S. health officials are explaining why they recently shortened their COVID-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations. They also clarified that the guidance applies to school kids as well as adults. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintained that, for people who catch the coronavirus, testing is not required to emerge from five days of isolation. The CDC released the documents Tuesday. Agency officials previously said the changes were in keeping with evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

Schools sticking with in-person learning scramble for subs

Principals, superintendents and counselors are filling in as substitutes in classrooms around the United States as the surge in coronavirus infections further strains schools already struggling with staffing shortages. Dozens of employees from the central office in Cincinnati were dispatched this week to schools at risk of having to close because of low staffing. The superintendent of Boston schools tweeted she was filling in for a fifth grade teacher. San Francisco’s school system asked any employees with teaching credentials to be available for classroom assignments. Some teachers say they are dealing with overwhelming stress just trying to keep classes running.
EDUCATION
FOX59

The north split shutdown reaches its halfway point to completion

INDIANAPOLIS — There is good news for frustrated downtown commuters, the I-70 and I-65 north split shutdown is halfway complete with renovations, however this does mean there are still nine months left. “Every day seems to be a little different. You get used to one thing, and then it changes,” says Deborah Cooney who lives […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy