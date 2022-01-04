ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Protecting People with Cancer from COVID-19: New Recommendations from Cancer Guidelines Organization

By National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)
 4 days ago

Newswise — PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA [January 4, 2022] — Today, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) published significant updates to the expert consensus recommendations on vaccination and pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in people with cancer. The NCCN Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Pre-exposure Prophylaxis meets frequently to review all available...

#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Prevention#American Cancer Society#New Recommendations#Newswise#Plymouth#Nccn#Covid 19 Vaccination#Md
