ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US authorities make arrest in assassination of Haitian prime minister

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMEnF_0dcX2kP200

U.S. authorities arrested a Colombian man and charged him in connection to the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse last year.

Department of Homeland Security agents arrested Mario Antonio Palacios, known as “Floro,” on Tuesday in Miami and have scheduled an initial court appearance for him later in the day, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Palacios, a former member of the Colombian military, will be the first person tried in a U.S. court for alleged involvement in the assassination of Moïse on July 7. He is alleged to have entered the house of the former president in Port-au-Prince where he was shot and killed, according to the DOJ.

The 43-year-old is charged with "conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap."

If convicted, Palacios faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. The Justice Department’s National Security Division is working with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida and the FBI's Miami field office on the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrea Goldbarg and Walter Norkin are working with the National Security Division to prosecute the case.

Palacios is accused of being one of the people in charge of the summer assassination plot, executed by a mercenary hit team of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans who shot and killed Moïse inside his home, the Miami Herald reported, citing Haitian police reports.

Jamaican police arrested Palacios in October on an immigration violation. He was in the process of being deported to Colombia when U.S. officials intercepted him during a stopover in Panama.

Haiti arrested more than 40 people in connection with Moïse's death, including 18 former Colombian soldiers, the head of the former president's security team and a Florida doctor accused of plotting the murder through a private security company.

The DOJ announced another co-conspirator, a dual Haitian-American citizen, is being detained in Haiti in connection with the assassination plot.

It's still unclear who orchestrated the assassination and why. Following Moïse's assassination, Haiti collapsed into unrest that was compounded by an earthquake in August.

Updated at 4:12 p.m.

Comments / 6

Related
UPI News

U.S. charges ex-Colombian soldier in assassination of Haitian president

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday charged a retired Colombian commando for allegedly taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Mario Palacios, 43, appeared in federal court in Miami where he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap in connection to Moise's assassination.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Miami Herald

Amid diplomatic bungling, Jamaica sends alleged Moïse assassin to Colombia, not Haiti

A key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse who was arrested on an immigration violation in Jamaica has been deported to his native Colombia. Mario Palacios Palacios flew out of Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport Monday to South America after Haiti failed to get him extradited to Port-au-Prince and a judge in Jamaica ordered his deportation to Colombia. Palacios was arrested in Kingston in October after surrendering.
POLITICS
BBC

Jovenel Moïse murder: US charges Colombian man over assassination

A former Colombian military officer has been charged in the US in connection with the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse last July. Mario Antonio Palacios, 43, is accused of having "participated in a plot to kidnap or kill the Haitian president", the US justice department said. He appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfxb.com

Columbian Man Extradited to the U.S. for Involvement in Assassination of Haitian President

The U.S. has arrested a Columbian man in connection to his involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise last July. Mario Palacios was extradited to the U.S. from Panama yesterday. Palacios was one of the suspects that managed to flee the country after Moise’s assassination. he eventually ended up in Jamaica where he was captured by authorities for entering the country illegally. The details of his escape remain unknown. He appeared for an initial court appearance yesterday in the Southern District of Florida where the criminal complaint against him. The 43 year old was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the united states and ‘providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap’.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Kidnapping#Panama#Haitian#The Department Of Justice#Doj#The Justice Department#Fbi#Colombians#Americans#The Miami Herald#Jamaican#Pnh#Pnh Officiel
Black Enterprise

U.S. Officials Charge Suspect Connected to The Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

U.S. authorities have officially charged the main suspect in connection with the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse last July. On Tuesday, Mario Antonio Palacios appeared in federal court in Miami and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap, CBS Miami reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

US charges Colombian man with conspiracy to kill Haiti’s President

The United States has arrested a Colombian man for his alleged involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was killed in his bedroom last July. Mario Palacios was extradited to the US from Panama on Tuesday, Colombian National Place said in a statement. Palacios was one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Deports Key Suspect in Haitian President Assassination

The Jamaican Supreme Court has ordered the authorities to enforce a deportation order that was issued for a Colombian national Mario Antonio Palacios, who is a key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021. Mr Moïse, 53, was shot dead inside his home in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Marietta Daily Journal

Top suspect in Haiti assassination probe in US custody in Miami

MIAMI — A key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is in U.S. custody in Miami after being arrested Tuesday morning by Homeland Security agents upon arrival from Panama, multiple U.S. government sources familiar with the matter told McClatchy and the Miami Herald. Mario Palacios...
MIAMI, FL
AFP

Haitian PM says was targeted in assassination attempt

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry told AFP in an interview Monday that he was targeted in an assassination attempt during weekend national day celebrations. "An attempt has been made against me personally. My life has been put in the crosshairs," said Henry, who has been de-facto running the country since the July assassination of president Jovenel Moise. Clashes between police and armed groups erupted on Saturday during official celebrations in the city of Gonaives, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of the capital Port-au-Prince, where Haiti's declaration of independence was signed over 200 years ago. Photos provided to AFP by Henry's office show a bullet impact mark on the windshield of his armored vehicle.
AMERICAS
TheDailyBeast

‘Bandits and Terrorists’ Tried to Assassinate Haiti’s PM During Independence Day Celebrations

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry survived an assassination attempt on Saturday during an event celebrating the country’s independence anniversary, the prime minister’s office announced in a statement. One person was killed and two injured in an attack by “bandits and terrorists” at a church where the prime minister was marking Haiti’s 218 years of independence. Video footage shows Henry and others running to their cars when the shooting begins just outside the cathedral in Gonaives. The incident fits into broader safety concerns that Haitian leaders have felt over the past year, ever since the turmoil caused by former President Jovenel Moise’s assassination at the hands of suspected mercenaries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Haiti PM Ariel Henry survived assassination attempt - officials

Gunmen tried to kill Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during an event on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the country's independence, officials say. The incident happened as Mr Henry took part in the ceremony at a church in the northern city of Gonaïves. Video posted online showed the...
AMERICAS
Reuters

Mexico asylum applications surge in 2021, Haitians top list

MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The number of asylum applications in Mexico nearly doubled in 2021 from two years earlier, the head of the country's commission for refugee assistance said on Monday, with most applications being from Haitian and Honduran migrants. When compared to 2019, the 131,448 applications mark...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

The Hill

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy