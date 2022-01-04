ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why antivirus software isn’t enough to protect your business in 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cybersecurity landscape of the past 10 years has been a fast-changing, unwieldy bog of buzzwords and acronyms. For the average business owner, navigating this alphabet soup to properly secure and protect business interests can feel awkward at best, and cumbersome at worst. Products in the market are coming for your...

7 types of software to help boost your business

If you are a business owner, CEO, or COO looking to give your company a boost, there are thousands of software available to help your business thrive. But with so many options, it can get a bit overwhelming knowing which to choose. To help, we have narrowed down seven of the best software ideas so that you can continue to expand your business successfully.
Why Enterprise PKI Security is Important to Your Business

Enterprise PKI security is important to businesses for a variety of reasons. First, PKI security can help protect your business from cyber-attacks. Using PKI security can create a secure network that is difficult for hackers to penetrate. This can help keep your confidential data safe and protect your business from financial losses.
New Year, New You: Give Your Business Website a Facelift with DevRite Software

New Year, New You: Give Your Business Website a Facelift with DevRite Software. If your business’s website has been in need of a redesign for some time, now is the best time to do it! Start the New Year off right by freshening up your look with DevRite Software (devrite.io). The software company specializes in User Experience Design and Custom Development, as well as much more.
How to Choose the Best SEO Software for Your Business

Selecting SEO software is not easy — it can be quite expensive, and you have to make sure a given tool will satisfy your business needs and provide you with complex, in-depth stats on how your and your competitor's websites are performing. A good SEO software app should keep track of various metrics to cover all the complex Google algorithms. There are certain features you should pay more attention to than to the others. Specific metrics need to be included in an SEO report the app generates.
Business planning software to make 2022 your best year ever

Do you know where you want your business to be at the end of 2022? For most of us, the answer is: to take it to the next level without any regrets. 2021 seemed to have blindsided us all with the amount of work that came our way, and many of us got lost in the chaos. Let’s not have that happen to us in 2022, so taking the time now to create the best business plan is key to getting to where you want to go.
Protecting Your Retail Business From Supply Chain Disruption

Founder and CEO of Avasam, changing the face of DropShipping, one automated step at a time. As a retailer, traditionally the goal has always been to place orders as early as possible to get commitment on stock for Black Friday and Christmas. The pandemic and other issues have combined to disrupt the normal flow of things both nationally and internationally, while also causing costs to climb rapidly as demand increases. This has led to problems with availability and controlling pricing.
How To Choose Data Room Software For Your Effective Business: Experts’ Guide

Does your business require optimization, security, and protection of sensitive documents and files? It sounds like a good task for virtual data rooms. Especially, it concerns the tasks and files linked to due diligence work. Lots of small-/medium-/large-scale businesses have already integrated this software, reduced half of the routine tasks among workers, and boosted productivity. However, there are also novices to such tools. This data room review is dedicated to sharing step-by-step instructions on how to pick the best virtual data room in 2021/2022.
The antivirus “paranoid mode” is slowing businesses down

It is not easy to strike the right balance between security and efficiency. This is particularly true when it comes to cybersecurity because businesses must carefully protect themselves from threats whilst making sure that over-zealous defenses don’t hamper productivity. At AV-Comparatives, we spend our days carrying out rigorous, painstaking...
What Is Antivirus Company Norton Even Doing Mining Crypto on Your Computer?

Over the summer, the antivirus company Norton announced it was adding a new feature to its LifeLock security software: the ability to mine cryptocurrencies using its “Norton Crypto” tool. True to Norton’s roots as a security company, Norton Crypto was billed as a way to help customers improve their cybersecurity by allowing them to mine cryptocurrency without having to rely on “unvetted code on their machines that could be skimming from their earnings or even planting ransomware.” To be sure, there are real security risks associated with downloading and running untrusted mining programs. But, as a general rule, when a company refashions itself as a cryptocurrency business, it’s usually because it’s in trouble and looking to pivot away from a failing business model to something new and cool (and potentially lucrative). In 2018, for instance, when I lived in Rochester, New York, the local business giant Eastman Kodak announced it was launching a “photo-centric cryptocurrency.”
Google Cloud says it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify

Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud on Tuesday said it has acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, a provider of security orchestration, automation, and response technologies. Under the deal, estimated at about $500 million, Siemplify will be folded into the Google Cloud Platform. Google and Siemplify declined to comment on the monetary size of the agreement.
The Internet Is Running Out of Water. Here's What That Means

These few decades heralded a new era in digital information processing, with microchips doubling in speed every two years and miniaturizing equipment that once took up entire rooms. Today, the smartphone you're reading this article on probably outperforms the best technologies of the past, as massive data centers filled with computers holding all kinds of information keep our world turning. These computers, known as servers, provide support for the software, apps, and websites that we use every day.
Five mistakes to avoid when recruiting remote employees

The last two years have seen the trend for remote, home and hybrid working accelerate, and more companies than ever are now happy to hire staff who never even come into the office. There’s plenty of evidence that it’s a great move. A survey by FlexJobs has found that 58%...
A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
7 ways to protect your small business from inflation

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index rose 6.8% from November 2020 to November 2021, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending June 1982. Although no one can be sure how high, most economists agree that inflation will continue to rise in 2022. So if...
