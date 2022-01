Despite all the announcements urging them not to, nearly 200 residents of Minnesota still made this big mistake over the New Years' holiday weekend. It shouldn't be a surprise that getting behind the wheel after you've had too many adult beverages is NOT a good idea, right? I mean, when I took the required driver's training courses to get my driver's license (a LONG time ago!) that message was drummed into my head even then.

