‘The Bachelor’ Season Premiere Leads Monday Demo & ‘NCIS’ Takes Viewers; ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Makes Debut

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 2 days ago
The Bachelor returned to ABC for its Season 26 premiere in a big way, topping the first Monday night of the New Year.

The ABC competition series was the night’s highest-rated program, per fast affiliates, earning a 0.9 in the 18-49 demo and 3.75 million viewers. The Bachelor saw Clayton Echard take the spotlight. Along with Echard, Jesse Palmer made his debut as the series’ host, filling the void left by Chris Harrison who exited the show in 2021 amid controversy. The Bachelor dipped from the Season 25 premiere (1.2, 5.00M) in January 2021 , and its finale in March (1.4, 5.75M)

The long-running ABC series also bested the Season 3 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox (0.7, 5.25M). Lone Star ‘s Monday premiere was down two tenths and about 11% in viewers from the Season 2 opener in January 2021. The latest premiere was also down from the last season ender in May (0.8, 5.04M), but rose in viewers.

Also making its premiere in the 8 p.m. hour was Season 2 of Kenan (0.4, 2.57M), which fell from its Season 1 premiere in February 2021. In the same hour, All American (0.1, 0.38M) marked the CW’s highest-performing title of the evening.

Later in the evening Fox’s latest drama The Cleaning Lady , starring Elodie Yung, made its debut (0.5, 3.56M). Per Fox, The Cleaning Lady marked the network’s highest-rated new drama premiere in two years. While the newcomer bested NCIS (0.4, 6.72M) in demo rating, it was the CBS title that won the night’s biggest audience.

NBC followed up Kenan with That’s My Jam (0.4, 2.40M), which fell slightly from its preview in November (0.6, 4.15M)

Tuesday night will keep the excitement going with premieres for ABC’s Judge Steve Harvey, black-ish and NBC’s This Is Us, American Auto and Grand Crew.

