Natchez Trace geologic maps created by MDEQ

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) Office of Geology has created five maps of the Natchez Trace Parkway for the National Parks Service.

The geologic quadrangles for areas of Ridgeland, Pocahontas, Clinton, Raymond and Widows Creek in Claiborne County were released in December 2021.

The work was funded by the National Parks Service to explore and map the geology of the Natchez Trace Parkway corridor. The maps provide surface geologic interpretations, map descriptions, supporting photographs and figures depicting areas of interest.

The maps provide information on the geology, geography, geomorphology, stratigraphy, natural and cultural history, paleontology, geoarchaeology, geohazards and distribution of loess.

MDEQ staff said the maps will be useful for economic development and environmental, municipal and conservation planning. Mapping will continue over the next few years to complete a geologic interpretation of the entire Natchez Trace Parkway.

The maps can downloaded for free here .

