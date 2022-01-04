New HDMI 2.1 monitors from Asus offer the latest 4K capabilities for gamers and creators alike

Onboard Video Out for IGP (Rear Panel) DisplayPort, HDMI. It's rare to find AMD motherboards with Thunderbolt ports of any flavor. Thunderbolt, which is an Intel-backed spec for connecting high-speed external devices, appears almost exclusively on Intel-based platforms. Doing research for this review, we could find only a handful of AMD motherboards that support Thunderbolt of any kind, with the Asus ProArt B550-Creator tested here the only one that offers the latest flavor, Thunderbolt 4. And it ships with two of these ports, too! This makes the ProArt B550-Creator a rather rare PCB. Better yet, at $299.99, it's one of the most affordable boards to ship with Thunderbolt 4 on either side of the CPU aisle. If Thunderbolt 4 is a must-have feature in your next PC build, this Asus motherboard is well worth considering, and a fait accompli if you're partial to Ryzen.

