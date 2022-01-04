ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patton Oswalt responds to Dave Chappelle photo backlash

By Adam Starkey
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatton Oswalt has addressed criticism he received after meeting up with comedian Dave Chappelle on New Year’s Eve (December 31). The actor shared numerous photos with Chappelle backstage in Seattle, Washington who invited him to perform a guest set, describing him as a “real friend” and...

Patton Oswalt Says He and Dave Chappelle “100 Percent Disagree About Transgender Rights, Representation”

Patton Oswalt is offering an apology and sharing some reflections on his longtime friendship with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. Friday night on Instagram, Oswalt posted a photo alongside Chappelle and shared that after performing at the Seattle Center, Chappelle had texted him to come visit and do a guest set at the arena he was performing in next door. “Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius that I started comedy with 34 years ago. He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real...
wkzo.com

Comedian Patton Oswalt to perform at Miller Auditorium in March 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Miller Auditorium at Western Michigan University (WMU) will be hosting comedian Patton Oswalt for a show in March 2022, officials announced last Friday. “Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready to Laugh?” will come to Miller Auditorium for one show only on Saturday, March 5, 2022...
The Independent

Dave Chappelle: Leaked Netflix memo on The Closer tells employees how to discuss the controversy

A memo from Netflix to its recruiters, instructing them on how to discuss the fall-out from Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy The Closer, has been leaked.Netflix and Chappelle have come under heavy criticism since the release of the special, with many labelling it “transphobic”.Chappelle’s comments that he is “team TERF” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in particular drew backlash and led to Netflix employees organising a walkout in protest.Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos, defended Chappelle, saying in a message to staff: “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”Employees at the streaming giant...
Deseret News

Patton Oswalt predicted the opening scene of ‘Book of Boba Fett’ years ago on ‘Parks and Recreation’

Patton Oswalt’s famous filibuster moment in “Parks and Recreation” has now come true with the first episode of “The Book of Boba Fett.”. Oswalt once appeared on the NBC sitcom to filibuster a meeting between the townspeople. He decides to ramble on about different “Star Wars” and Marvel ideas, pitching an entirely new movie and series about the “Star Wars” characters and their connection to other entertainment properties.
Vulture

Did Patton Oswalt Manifest This Book of Boba Fett Moment?

Almost nine years ago, a Pawnee citizen by the name of Garth Blunden, played by Patton Oswalt in a guest appearance, filibustered a town-hall meeting in season five of Parks and Recreation with a bit of inspiration from Marvel and Star Wars. Oswalt’s speech has become one of the show’s most famous moments — and it may even have been a little prophetic. The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian, features a scene that matches part of the filibuster nearly to a T. Here’s Oswalt’s Blunden:
Primetimer

Netflix tells recruiters to avoid talking about Dave Chappelle

In a memo obtained by The Verge, Netflix urges members of its talent acquisition team to avoid discussing Chappelle after his latest special The Closer generated controversy with accusations it promoted transphobia while also generating headlines about cancel culture and comedy. “Find a way to respectfully end and move on from the topic if you’re pressed further on the topic in areas not covered in the talking points,” the memo reads. In a section titled “The Closer and employees,” Netflix encourages recruiters to state: “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused. We respect the decision of any employee who chose to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.” The memo also tells recruiters how to handle questions about the firing of B. Pagels-Minor, the pregnant Black trans employee who was let go after allegedly leaking confidential information -- which she denied. Recruiters are told to say: “We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company. We understand they may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”
Mic

Leaked Netflix memo urges recruiters not to mention that Dave Chappelle guy

Netflix is still struggling to handle the fallout that has come with Dave Chappelle’s most recent stand-up special, The Closer. In a leaked memo obtained by The Verge, the company has provided a guide for recruiters at the company on how to handle potential discussion around Chappelle and his show that courted controversy last fall over its transphobic material and resulted in a walkout from Netflix’s own employees.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Cedric The Entertainer Says Chappelle Might Cancel Himself By Thinking He’s Bigger Than Everybody Else

Cedric The Entertainer, one of the original “Kings Of Comedy”, was never really outspoken when it came to social issues, but now that some of those issues have affected another fellow comedian, the Barber Shop star has something to say. As Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer continues to stir up more controversy, Ced says that could actually cause Chappelle to cancel himself.
Cinema Blend

Fans Discovered The Book Of Boba Fett Randomly Matches Up With Parks And Recreation, And Patton Oswalt Has A Great Response

Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett has arrived, which means viewers are back to dissecting various parts of episodes and looking for connections to other stories in the franchise. It appears that search has unearthed a random connection to Parks and Recreation, specifically, a memorable scene by a fan-favorite guest star on the series, Patton Oswalt. The actor recently saw the connection and had a great response to it and the Mandalorian spinoff as a whole.
MOVIES
