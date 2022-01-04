ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway

By SARAH RANKIN, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN - Associated Press
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — There was no food, water or sleep for Susan Phalen as she spent a frigid night inside her car stopped on Interstate 95 in Virginia. Meera Rao and her husband were only 100 feet past an exit but were unable to move for 16...

www.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

I-95 Virginia shutdown: Stranded drivers walk dogs, run out of food and water

Hundreds of drivers were stranded overnight along Interstate 95 in Virginia after a multi-vehicle crash shut down the interstate amid snow and freezing temperatures. Drivers were seen Tuesday in the morning hours getting out of their cars, some walking dogs along the side of the road. FOX5 DC shared a report of a driver melting snow in a bowl inside the vehicle to provide water to their pet as provisions began to run scarce.
VIRGINIA STATE
Good News Daily

Truck Driver Delivered Bread to Stranded Drivers in Virginia

Dozens of people were stranded on the interstate in Virginia, this truck driver decided to help!. Casey Noe and her husband, John, along with nearly one hundred other motorists were stranded on the interstate for over 20 hours on a frigid night in Virginia. Many motorists explained that the night was absolutely terrifying and freezing cold. That's when Casey and John saw a Shmidt Baking Company truck on the road with them and decided to call the company to ask if the truck would consider opening up and offer the motorists bread.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
WSET

Virginia highway clears up after drivers stranded for hours in snow storm

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says no more drivers are stranded on I-95 South Tuesday night, giving the all-clear. There are still some hiccups along the way, but traffic is moving, according to Virginia State Police. Hundreds of drivers were stuck on the highway in northern...
TRAFFIC
kfgo.com

Drivers trapped in cars after U.S. snowstorm shuts major road in Virginia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Drivers in Virginia were stranded in their vehicles overnight as authorities worked to reopen an icy stretch of Interstate 95 closed after a storm blanketed the U.S. region in snow a day earlier, officials said on Tuesday. I-95, a major north-south thoroughfare, was shut down in both directions...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Tim Kaine
cbs19news

Drivers stranded on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Ralph Northam tweeted about those stranded on Interstate 95. Delegate Todd Gilbert, speaker-designee of the Virginia House of Delegates, has called for the Virginia National Guard to rescue those stranded. He issued the following statement:. “The situation on Interstate 95 is untenable. Travelers are...
TRAFFIC
Food & Wine

Truckers Shared Food and Supplies With Fellow Drivers Stranded on I-95 in Virginia

When snowy weather stranded hundreds of drivers on I-95 in northern Virginia for as many as 24 hours earlier this week, it was truckers who came to the rescue. As motorists ran out of fuel, water, and food, truck drivers tapped into their personal supplies—and in some cases, their cargo—to help those around them through the "unprecedented" crisis.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

More Snow on the Way: 2-4 Inches Possible in DC Area Overnight

This article is no longer getting updates. Go here for the latest forecast and snow totals on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Another snowstorm could drop 2-4 inches more snow on the Washington, D.C., area, overnight as the region continues to deal with clogged, icy and messy streets left by Monday’s storm — and wind chills in the teens will make for frigid weather Friday.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Department#Weather#Heavy Rain#Bottled Water#Ap
CBS Philly

Restrictions Scheduled For New Jersey, Pennsylvania Roadways Ahead Of Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restrictions are on the way for some of the major interstates and roadways in Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of freezing rain. Overnight cold temperatures will freeze light rain slated to start Sunday morning. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced restrictions related to their tier system. All tiers restrict buses, RVs, and motorcycles. For a breakdown of the tier system, click here. Starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1: Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border; and The entire length of I-79. Tier 1 also restricts tractors without trailers. Effective...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

No Significant Road Issues Or Power Outages From Snow, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said there were no significant road issues or power outages from the snowstorm that blanketed the state overnight. Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police responded to four disabled vehicles and five crashes since last night, but overall, the damage was minimal, the governor’s office said. The winter weather did impact airplanes landing at or leaving BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Flight tracking services show that 89 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the press statement. The snowstorm is the second to hit the state this week. “After heavy snow again blanketed the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS New York

Commercial Vehicles Restricted From New Jersey Highways Due To Expected Ice

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is gearing up for rough driving conditions Sunday. The Department of Transportation is restricting commercial vehicles from several highways across the state beginning 2 a.m. Sunday due to expected ice. The following highways are affected: I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287 The restrictions do not include the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway. The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to: All tractor trailers Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks Passenger vehicles pulling trailers Recreational vehicles Motorcycles Anyone already on roads when the ban starts is asked to pull into a truck stop until road crews can clear the highways. For more details, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Alissa Rose

A massive bomb cyclone is about to hit Northeast America.

Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast. A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.
Wbaltv.com

Schools announce delays for overnight snow across Baltimore

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. Several Baltimore-area school systems will delay opening Friday as snow falls overnight. (Get the full list of closings and delays here.) The...
Tri-City Herald

Watch aerial video of flooding on I-5 in Washington state

Aerial video from KIRO 7 shows intense flooding in Lewis County on Friday leaving I-5 closed. The flooding impacted several homes and left some people stranded on their cars. I-5 is closed between mileposts 88 in Thurston County and 68 in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy