A 24-year-old Iowa City man has been arrested and charged with shooting his landlord multiple times. According to a criminal complaint, the landlord of a property in the 400 block of East Fairchild Street in Iowa City arrived at the residence at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, December 21 to work on a plumbing problem. The landlord had made previous arrangements to do work at that time.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO