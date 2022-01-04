ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rece Davis Reacts To The Criticism Against Kirk Herbstreit

By Daniel Bates
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ESPN’s Rece Davis is coming to the defense of his “College GameDay” colleague. On Monday, Davis addressed the backlash to Kirk Herbstreit’s comments on bowl game opt-outs. Appearing on “The ESPN College Football Podcast,” with David Pollack, Davis fired back at some of Herbstreit’s harshest...

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
Kirk Herbstreit Has Lengthy Message On His Controversial Statement

ESPN’s top college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit received a hefty amount of blowback after he made comments over the weekend, critiquing players who opted out of postseason bowl games. As a part of a conversation on Saturday’s College GameDay, Herbstreit questioned the desire of some players in this generation...
After backlash over comments about players opting out, Rece Davis jumps to defense of Kirk Herbstreit

The most recent controversy over the past couple of years regarding bowl season is players opting out of the bowl games. On College GameDay on New Year’s Day, the GameDay crew talked about this generation of players and players opting out of bowl games. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said that this generation of players “doesn’t love football.”
Kirk Herbstreit Looks Back On Ohio State vs. Miami National Title

The College Football Playoff national title game is drawing near. Alabama and Georgia are ready to do battle in a rematch of their SEC title game from just a few weeks ago. Before the big game, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is doing his media rounds. Earlier Tuesday he was asked about a controversial call from a previous national title game: Ohio State vs. Miami.
Sports Column | Les Winkeler: ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit's bad take on bowl opt-outs

ESPN football analyst Kirk Herbstreit unintentionally opened a can of worms this weekend. When senior members of several bowl teams opted out of playing in the games, Herbstreit accused the players of not loving football. Specifically, they didn’t love the game like players of previous generations, creating a “get off my gridiron” moment.
Kirk Herbstreit Addresses College Football Players After Bowl Game Opt-Out Comments

The college football world has changed a lot in recent years. Like technology, a lot has changed rather quickly for a lot of folks in a very short amount of time. With NIL, the transfer portal, increasingly higher recruiting budgets, and conference realignment, it’s a lot to keep up with the sport so many folks across America love. There was also the addition of the College Football Playoff. Since the CFP was added to the season to replace the BCS, that meant Bowl Season in college football was going to change. It was going to take a hit. It was part of the deal when you add a playoff slate. Well, Kirk Herbstreit commented on some of what that has meant for bowls, like game opt-outs, and he recently clarified his college football bowl game-opt-out comments.
Kirk Herbstreit clarifies position, reveals hope for players opting-out

Kirk Herbstreit caught a lot of flack for publicly questioning whether today’s college football players love football. In an appearance on Pardon My Take, Herbstreit clarified his stance on the matter. “I can completely appreciate that, and I think if you would’ve heard the conversation I don’t think you...
