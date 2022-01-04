Live Doppler 13 forecast: 1/4/2022 noon update

Yet another mainly sunny, but blustery day across the Tri-State; our Wednesday gave way to plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 40s, but this evening will bring about increasing cloud cover as the season’s first taste of winter weather inches ever closer to the region. After seeing temperatures close to 30° around dinner time, the mercury will fall toward the mid 20s by 10 o’clock. Temps will continue to fall into early Thursday morning - as the snowfall arrives, temperatures will be sitting in the middle of 20s area-wide.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO