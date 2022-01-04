ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Live Doppler 13 forecast: 1/4/2022 noon update

WTHR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy the hazy sunshine today with a warmer...

www.wthr.com

wevv.com

Snow Arrives Thursday Morning

Yet another mainly sunny, but blustery day across the Tri-State; our Wednesday gave way to plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 40s, but this evening will bring about increasing cloud cover as the season’s first taste of winter weather inches ever closer to the region. After seeing temperatures close to 30° around dinner time, the mercury will fall toward the mid 20s by 10 o’clock. Temps will continue to fall into early Thursday morning - as the snowfall arrives, temperatures will be sitting in the middle of 20s area-wide.
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Doppler
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Cold And Snow Blast Thru Front Range

 DENVER(CBS)- A strong jet stream overrunning cold Arctic air rushing in over the eastern plains fired up bands of snow during the Wednesday afternoon rush. Credit CBS4 The heavy bands of snow show up well on the First Alert high-res radar. Areas under the bands of snow (shaded in blue) received quick bursts of snow. Credit CBS4 The roads were cold enough that icy conditions happened as quickly as the snow began falling. Creating numerous accidents from the mountains to the plains. A big range on snow amounts from the high country down across the plains. Some areas as of this writing are approaching one...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Idaho8.com

Another round of snow Wednesday night and Thursday

OVERNIGHT: Snow showers with cloudy skies and lows into the lower 20's. THURSDAY: A chance of rain and snow with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 30's for the Snake River Plain, with wind gusts around 15-35 MPH. FRIDAY: A chance of snow with highs close to 40°. Scattered rain...
ENVIRONMENT
Wave 3

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/6 4AM Update

WAVE 3 News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports. Your Money: Slow Peleton holiday sales, Payment apps crackdown, A Sony car?, Low carb pasta option. Venmo and PayPal now have to report transactions totaling more than $600 to the IRS. Also, Peloton's holiday may have been weaker than expected. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
ENVIRONMENT
kalb.com

1/6/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Tyler is tracking a beautiful looking Wednesday with warming temperatures! Details here!. Tyler is tracking milder conditions on this Wednesday morning and much more! Details here!. Barrett's Night Weather. Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. KALB's 10 pm weathercast.
ENVIRONMENT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather and Snow are Forecast for the Northern United States

Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.

