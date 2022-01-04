Crystal Pepsi making a comeback to celebrate 30th anniversary

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Like a fanny pack rising from the ashes of the ’90s, Crystal Pepsi is back to celebrate its 30-year anniversary for select lucky customers.

The clear-cola is back for an exclusive, limited-time run to provide a refreshing taste of nostalgia for fans of the drink made popular in 1992.

“Since 2022 marks the 30-year anniversary of Crystal Pepsi, we wanted to do something extra special to celebrate and reward the passionate fans who have been clamoring online for its return, ” said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing at Pepsi . “ And what better way to kick off 2022 than to throw it back to 1992 in order to get their hands on this highly limited-edition batch of Crystal Pepsi.”

The drinks will only be available to 300 lucky customers.

Fans of Crystal Pepsi can be one of the lucky winners by posting a picture of themselves in the ’90s using #ShowUsYour90s and #PepsiSweepstakes.

The contest ends Friday, January 6.

