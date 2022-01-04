ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Exclusive: 'Blacklight' Trailer Has Liam Neeson Beating up Bad Guys in Action Thriller

By Jack King
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are but a few things in life that can be considered certain: death, taxes, and Liam Neeson showing up in yearly movies in which he beats bad guys down to a tomatoey pulp. Collider can exclusively reveal the explosive, action-packed trailer for the latest: director Mark Williams' Blacklight, in which...

collider.com

Comments / 9

ISayWTFIWANT2Say?✌?
4d ago

Oh yeah that’s my daughter Bday and my free paycheck day so we definitely going to see that thn Japanese restaurant it is with god’s willingness 🙌🏾

Reply
2
Related
Popculture

Gerard Butler Thriller Strikes Netflix's Top 10

A fan-favorite Gerard Butler thriller has landed in Netflix's Top 10, and subscribers should definitely queue it up soon. Law Abiding Citizen, a 2009 action flick with Butler and Jamie Foxx, is currently in the No. 7 spot on Netflix's overall list. It's also sitting in the No. 4 slot on the streaming service's top 10 movies list, topping films such as Red Notice and Body of Lies.
MOVIES
IGN

Blacklight - Official Trailer

Trust, identity and the danger of unchecked power push a covert operative to the edge in director Mark Williams' intense action-thriller Blacklight. Travis Block (Neeson) lives and fights in the shadows. A freelance government "fixer," Block is a dangerous man whose assignments have included extracting agents out of deep-cover situations. When Block discovers a shadowy program called Operation Unity is striking down ordinary citizens for reasons known only to Block's boss, FBI chief Robinson (Quinn), he enlists the help of a journalist (Raver-Lampman), but his past and present collide when his daughter and granddaughter are threatened. Now Block needs to rescue the people he loves and expose the truth for a shot at redemption. Nothing and no one is safe when secrets are hidden in Blacklight.
MOVIES
UPI News

Grandpa Liam Neeson fights for his family in 'Blacklight'

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Briarcliff Entertainment released the trailer for the film Blacklight on Tuesday. The Liam Neeson action movie premieres Feb. 11 in theaters. Neeson plays Travis Block, a freelancer for government agencies. Travis is ready to retire and be present for his granddaughter (Gabriella Sengos). When Block's daughter...
MOVIES
Variety

Wes Anderson Taps Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley for Roald Dahl Adaptation at Netflix

Wes Anderson has signed on to direct an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, for Netflix. Sources also note Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley have joined the cast, with production expected to start this month in London. Netflix had no comment on the reports. First published in 1977, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More” is a collection of seven short stories crafted by British author Dahl for older children. Cumberbatch will play Henry Sugar, the protagonist of the titular story, which poses the question: “If you could see with your...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Campbell
Person
Aidan Quinn
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Guy Pearce
First Showing

Rock Climbing Thriller 'The Ledge' Trailer Starring Brittany Ashworth

"She's going for the face!!" Paramount Pictures + Saban Films have unveiled the amusing official trailer for a rock climbing thriller movie titled The Ledge, described as a "female-centric take on 1993's Cliffhanger." A climber trapped on the face of a mountain fights off four killers standing on an overhanging ledge twenty feet above her. It does seem a lot like Cliffhanger, in terms of a climber getting involved in criminal activity, and only escaping by using their climbing skills to outwit them. But this also looks even more company than that 90s classic. The film stars Brittany Ashworth, Ben Lamb, Louis Boyer, Nathan Welsh, Anaïs Parello, and David Wayman. Thankfully this doesn't look as bad as it could, the climbing looks solid and the rest of it looks like the right kind of Cliffhanger homage. Though they're clearly on sets the entire time.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jason Statham Movie Leaving Netflix Very Soon

Jason Statham fans will soon have to find a new way to watch Homefront since it is leaving Netflix soon. The 2013 drama is notable for being one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that the Rambo actor did not appear in. Stallone's script is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. (Stallone and Statham notably appeared on screen together in The Expendables.)
MOVIES
The Independent

The Gentlemen review: Guy Ritchie’s return to gangster movies is an angry, racist mess

Dir: Guy Ritchie. Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant. 18 cert, 113 mins.Being an “equal opportunity offender” doesn’t magically excuse racism. You’d think writer-director Guy Ritchie would be aware of this in 2019. And yet, here we have The Gentlemen, in which an all-star cast repeat racial slurs under the delusion that its standard practice for a no-holds barred comedy about shady men and their even shadier dealings. In truth, Ritchie’s ultra-British gangster films have always walked a thin line between their boys-will-be-boys flippancy and plain cruelty –...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Blacklight Trailer#Block#Blacklight
/Film

The Ledge Trailer Has Murder And Suspense On The Rocks [Exclusive]

Saban Films and Paramount Pictures have provided /Film with the exclusive debut of their trailer for the high-climbing suspense thriller "The Ledge," which is set to hit theaters, digital and on demand on February 18, 2022. The film stars Brittany Ashworth ("Hostile," "Accident Man"), Ben Lamb ("Now You See Me 2"), Louis Boyer ("Outside the Wire"), Nathan Welsh ("Trust Me"), Anaïs Parello ("Parlement") and David Wayman ("13 Seconds in Kent State"). Check out the full trailer in the player below!
MOVIES
IGN

The Last Thing Mary Saw: Exclusive Official Trailer

Set in 1843 Southold, New York, director Edoardo Vitaletti's feature-length film debut follows Mary (Stefanie Scott), a young woman in a religiously repressive household who incurs her pious family's wrath when she develops a romantic relationship with their maid, Eleanor (Isabelle Fuhrman). Mary's family perceives their relationship as an abomination so Mary and Eleanor try to carry it on in secret but, well, it wouldn't be a horror film if that worked out as planned. Adding to what IGN's review called the period occult film's "slow-burn tension" is the arrival of Rory Culkin's enigmatic stranger, who "crashes a family ritual with his dark tales, darker demands, and a dangerous glint in his eyes." The Last Thing Mary Saw debuts exclusively on Shudder on January 20, 2022.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Unknown' Took A Different Approach To the Liam Neeson Action Film

The trajectory of Liam Neeson’s career in the post-Taken era has been a fascinating one to witness. Neeson first made his way onto the audience’s radar in the ‘90s thanks to his highly acclaimed role as Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg’s beloved masterpiece, Schindler’s List, and Neeson followed up his remarkable breakout turn with many standout roles in arthouse projects from notable auteurs. However, by the mid-21st Century, this rapid rise seemed to be falling short. Neeson is now known as an action star and has appeared in many films of the genre that may seem like they all blend into one. However, the 2011 action-thriller, Unkown, walks a different path.
MOVIES
IGN

Peacemaker: Exclusive Red Band Trailer

Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn's 2021 film, The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker is produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Peacemaker debuts exclusively on HBO Max on January 13, 2022. Three episodes of Peacemaker launch in January 13 followed by one episode weekly through February 17.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Jessica Chastain on Producing ‘The 355,’ Having the Actresses Own the Film, and Which Stunt Caused Her to go to the Hospital

With director Simon Kinberg’s The 355 now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Jessica Chastain about making the original action thriller. Written by Kinberg and Theresa Rebeck, from a story by Rebeck, the spy movie is about a group of women that come together to save the world from a top-secret weapon that can hack into any computer. The all-star cast is made up of CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Chastain), rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penelope Cruz). Along the way they run into a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing), who may or may not be on their side. The film also stars Edgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan plays Chastain’s partner at the CIA. The 355 was produced by Chastain, Kinberg, and Kelly Carmichael, with Richard Hewitt, Esmond Ren, and Wang Rui Huan executive producing.
MOVIES
NME

2022’s most anticipated Australian movies & TV shows

When Spider-Man: No Way Home stormed to an opening weekend gross of over $26million in December, it finally gave cinema chains and local studio bosses something to smile about. The major streamers and free-to-air channels, meanwhile, had a smile plastered over their collective face all 2021 as locked-down audiences sunk...
TV SHOWS
GeekTyrant

Intense Trailer for Thriller LAST SURVIVORS Starring Stephen Moyer and Alicia Silverstone

An intense trailer has been released for the thriller Last Survivors, from filmmaker Drew Mylrea (Spy Intervention) and writer Josh Janowicz (Life Like). The movie follows a father and son who are living secluded as survivalists after what was seemingly a catastrophic event, or so the father would have his son think. The film stars Drew Van Acker, Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Moyer, Mark Famiglietti, and Benjamin Arthur.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It's the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix's Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you'd expect to see, namely the recently released Don't Look Up, but there's also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What's on Netflix.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home VFX Supervisor Reveals Sandman Actor Didn't Film New Footage

It looks like Thomas Haden Church didn't film any new footage. WARNING: The article contains minor spoilers about the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home featured the triumphant return of the past Spider-Man villains including Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from Spider-Man 3. Throughout most of the film, the character mostly appeared in his "Sandman" form and we only got to see him in his human form as Flint Marko during the end. As it turns out, the actor didn't shoot any new footage as it only took the magic of visual effects to bring him to life in the film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy