A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in the month of November, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which matched the series-high number of quit rates in September. But the number of job openings decreased to 10.6 million hires on the last business day of the month in a sign of concerns about the Omicron variant. That is a decrease of 529,000 job openings, or 6.6 per cent. The largest drops came in accommodation and food services, which saw a 261,000 drop; construction with a 110,000 job decrease; and nondurable good and manufacturing with a 66,000...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO