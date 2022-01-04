ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Year Calls For These 12 Home Items From Target

By Krista Jones
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe don't need much convincing to run to Target's home section, but the new year is a pretty good one. We're in the mood to revamp...

www.popsugar.com

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Target, Walmart Launch New Home-Organization Collections

Target and Walmart want to lend a hand to customers looking to clean up their act—or, at least, declutter their pantry—in the new year. Both retail powerhouses this week are launching exclusive home-organization collections with a variety of items meant to help buyers find and store their accumulated stuff more easily. Walmart's new line, The Home Edit, is a collaboration with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from the Netflix series "Get Organized with The Home Edit." Target's new collection, Brightroom, is the retailer's first dedicated home-organization owned brand, joining a private-label portfolio that has been hugely successful for the Minneapolis-based retailer.
RETAIL
PopSugar

Target Released a Brand New Line That'll Fulfill Your 2022 Organizing Goals

We're a sucker for good organizing products, because if we're honest, a lot of them can be ugly. That's why when we saw Target was releasing a brand-new organizational line, we knew just like everything else the retailer does, it was going to be good. The brand's in-house collection, Brightroom, features over 450 exclusive products that aren't just stylish but also affordable, so how can we say no?
HOME & GARDEN
Bring Me The News

Target reveals its exclusive new home storage and organization brand Brightroom

Target is rolling out its first-ever owned home organization brand, billing the collection as affordable, wide-ranging and suitable even for small spaces. Brightroom, revealed Wednesday, includes more than 450 home organization and storage products, including bathroom organizers, under-the-sink shelving, drawer organization bins, containers for pantry or fridge use, customizable pegboards, and even colorful wheeled utility carts. You can peruse the collection here.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Target
SheKnows

Target’s Affordable New Home Organization Line Is Here Just In Time For Your New Year’s Resolutions

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s the new year, which means most of us are looking around at all of the post-holiday clutter, resolving that this is the year we finally take a page out of Marie Kondo’s book, keep what gives us joy, and actually organize it. There’s something about a tidy, well-organized vanity drawer, pantry, laundry room, or closet that makes life feel easier. You can look at something, know exactly what’s there, take what you need, and proceed with your day, rather than frantically searching for that last little box of pasta you could swear was in the cupboard, or that vintage crewneck sweatshirt you saved for years because you knew they would come back in style someday (the time is now, bestie!).
HOME & GARDEN
Refinery29

29 Best-Selling Items To Close Out The Year — From Balaclavas To Plant Busts

What sets the best-selling products of December apart from the other months in 2021 is that many were given as gifts, signifying a purpose that extends beyond something scored on sale or bought just because. What we're getting at here is that this month's most wanted stuff is more sentimental and specific.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

16 Storage Products You Never Knew You Needed From Target

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. With the start of the new year, it's the perfect time to tidy up...
SHOPPING
PopSugar

The Best Home Items to Shop on Sale This Weekend, Because Why Not?

Sometimes all we need to hear is the word "sale" to get inspired to shop, because buying what you really want on discount is always better right? Right now, retailers are still hosting great deals post holiday, and it's the perfect time to snag something new for your home. Not sure where to start? Well, we did the searching for you.
HOME & GARDEN
PopSugar

18 High Quality Wellness Products You Can Pick Up at Target Right Now

We really do shop for everything at Target, and the retailer consistently blows us away with their massive, high-quality assortment of products. That's especially true when it comes to health and wellness; you can find all your healthy staples at the store, as well as those products you've been eyeing for a while. Well, it's January, and there's never been a better time to invest in yourself.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

Our Shopping Editor's Top Home Picks For 2022 So Far

2021 brought us a lot of amazing home launches, from comfy couches to new kitchenware, but the start of the new year has us excited for what's in store for 2022. Retailers are already dropping new items that we can't wait to shop. Ahead, we curated our favorite things that'll have you inspired to refresh your space for the new year.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
HOME & GARDEN
News Channel 25

Lowe’s after-Christmas clearance has up to 75% off in-store items

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While you may think Black Friday is the best time to...
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
Click2Houston.com

🔒 This Sugar Land mom got rid of 2,021 items from her house last year. This is how she did it.

SUGAR LAND, Texas – In 2021, Ashley Bodungen, of Sugar Land, let go of 2,021 items from her home. Bodungen charted her journey using this graph. It’s all part of a popular online home movement called minimalism that helps people declutter and basically scale down their possessions and their lives. The deeper goal is to challenge people to need fewer things in their lives.
SUGAR LAND, TX
PopSugar

The 7 Furniture Trends You'll Want in Your Home This Year

There's nothing we love shopping more than new furniture. It's the perfect way to make a space feel refreshed without having to do a total remodel. From sofas to side tables, every single piece can truly change the way a room feels and be a personal reflection of your own style. That said, finding the right pieces isn't always easy because of the amount of choice out there.
INTERIOR DESIGN

