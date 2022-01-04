ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Deadly D.C. storm kills 5, leaves 850,000 without power

Times and Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us how a...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Monitoring Possible Snowstorm That Might Hit the Midwest

Meteorologists were busy monitoring the possibility for yet another winter storm to take shape and target areas from the Midwest to the Northeast late this week, while sections of the mid-Atlantic were coping with the first substantial blizzard of the season early this week. The second storm, which is now...
ENVIRONMENT
WDVM 25

Crashes, fallen trees, thousands without power due to winter storm aftermath in D.C. area

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Monday’s severe winter storm pounded parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia, causing major storm damage. Hundreds of emergency calls were made for various incidents. Montgomery County fire and rescue officials say they received about 400 calls for collisions, disabled vehicles, and medical emergencies. The calls were all within a 12-hour period, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
WOKV

Alaska windstorm leaves thousands without power amid below freezing temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Thousands of homes in southcentral Alaska are without power amid below-freezing weather after a persistent windstorm with gusts up to 90 mph blew through the area over the weekend, taking down power lines, damaging buildings and flipping semitrucks and small aircraft. Approximately 8,500 people in the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Over 150K without power across N.C. as winter storm moves through

NORTH CAROLINA — As a winter storm pushes its way across the state Monday morning, thousands are being left without power. As of 10:52 a.m., more than 164,000 outages are being reported statewide. Over 133,000 are Duke Energy customers. Power is slowing starting to be restored to many of...
Seattle Times

Heavy winter storm hits D.C. area and knocks out power across Southeast

Federal government offices and schools in the Washington, D.C., area were closed Monday as the region received its first significant snowfall of the season, part of a winter storm that left at least three dead and more than half a million customers without power as it moved up the East Coast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KCRA.com

Tens of thousands of people still without power following NorCal storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid days of snowfall and significant weather in Northern California, tens of thousands of people across the Sierra and foothills are still without power. Utility crews are working to restore energy to people who began losing power during the holidays as another cycle of rain and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WLOS.com

Winter storm leaves downed power lines, trees across WNC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A winter storm that moved through Western North Carolina on Monday left downed trees and power lines and closed roads in its wake. On Monday morning, drivers on Brevard Road had to turn around when they discovered the road was closed from Clayton Road to Parkway Crescent, where a large section of power lines that had been knocked to the ground by a tree that had fallen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
13WMAZ

Windy night across Central Georgia leaves hundreds without power

MACON, Ga. — Rain and heavy winds apparently knocked down some power lines around Central Georgia Monday morning. The winds blasting in with this cold front are leading to a busy morning for road and power crews. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are still possible throughout the day Monday. Drive very carefully, especially in any high profile vehicles.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Outages near Davenport leave more than 1,000 homes without power

DAVENPORT, Wash. – Avista has reported several outages in Davenport and the Fruitland with unknown causes. They say crews are investigating the situation and working to restore power as quickly as possible. Current outages: 1,104. In these cold temperatures, it is important to stay warm. The National Weather Service...
DAVENPORT, WA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County winter storms leave some without heat; in need of gas and propane

SALYER, Calif. — Hundreds are still without power since Trinity County was hit with winter storms, devastating some members of the community. Since we first spoke to Trinity County Food Bank officials last Thursday, they said they've received numerous calls from people in the community offering donations. However, for those still stuck in their homes, what they really need now is gas and propane for heat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy