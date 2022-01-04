Deadly D.C. storm kills 5, leaves 850,000 without power

Heavy snow, very low temperatures, gusting winds, and treacherous conditions have put more than 100 million people throughout the United States on high alert this week. The National Weather Service has issued different advisories, alerts, watches, and warnings connected to two winter storm systems for 38 states, from Washington to New York.
Meteorologists were busy monitoring the possibility for yet another winter storm to take shape and target areas from the Midwest to the Northeast late this week, while sections of the mid-Atlantic were coping with the first substantial blizzard of the season early this week. The second storm, which is now...
Hundreds of people are still without power after this weekend's weather. "It's rare when a snowstorm comes to Alabama and the North, but when we do get it, we all sit in the home, huddled," Tim Kall said. Kall and about 3,500 other people lost power when a lightning strike...
FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Monday’s severe winter storm pounded parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia, causing major storm damage. Hundreds of emergency calls were made for various incidents. Montgomery County fire and rescue officials say they received about 400 calls for collisions, disabled vehicles, and medical emergencies. The calls were all within a 12-hour period, […]
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Thousands of homes in southcentral Alaska are without power amid below-freezing weather after a persistent windstorm with gusts up to 90 mph blew through the area over the weekend, taking down power lines, damaging buildings and flipping semitrucks and small aircraft. Approximately 8,500 people in the...
NORTH CAROLINA — As a winter storm pushes its way across the state Monday morning, thousands are being left without power. As of 10:52 a.m., more than 164,000 outages are being reported statewide. Over 133,000 are Duke Energy customers. Power is slowing starting to be restored to many of...
Federal government offices and schools in the Washington, D.C., area were closed Monday as the region received its first significant snowfall of the season, part of a winter storm that left at least three dead and more than half a million customers without power as it moved up the East Coast.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid days of snowfall and significant weather in Northern California, tens of thousands of people across the Sierra and foothills are still without power. Utility crews are working to restore energy to people who began losing power during the holidays as another cycle of rain and...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A winter storm that moved through Western North Carolina on Monday left downed trees and power lines and closed roads in its wake. On Monday morning, drivers on Brevard Road had to turn around when they discovered the road was closed from Clayton Road to Parkway Crescent, where a large section of power lines that had been knocked to the ground by a tree that had fallen.
MACON, Ga. — Rain and heavy winds apparently knocked down some power lines around Central Georgia Monday morning. The winds blasting in with this cold front are leading to a busy morning for road and power crews. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are still possible throughout the day Monday. Drive very carefully, especially in any high profile vehicles.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Powerful storms that blew across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry Sunday night continue to have an impact on the area. As of Monday morning, thousands are without power in the Savannah metro area, according to Georgia Power. Dominion Energy reports similar numbers in South Carolina. Below:...
Spotsylvania County Public Schools are also closed tomorrow, Jan. 5. Virginia State Police reported that from 12:01 to 10 a.m. this morning, they responded to 43 traffic crashes and 111 disabled vehicles. There have been few injuries and no reported deaths related to the winter storm. Stafford County Public Schools...
Dominion Energy is working to restore electricity to thousands of customers as winter weather makes its way across Virginia. Dominion Energy provided an update around 3:30 p.m. that said roughly 4,400 customers are still without power in the Virginia Beach, Peninsula and Williamsburg regions. Dominion Energy’s Paula Miller said her...
Heavy winds hammered the Matanuska-Susitna Borough over the weekend, leading to widespread damage and power outages for thousands of residents. The winds — reaching up to 91 mph Sunday near Palmer — flipped small planes, overturned semitrucks, toppled trees, tore off roofs and closed Mat-Su schools for at least two days.
DAVENPORT, Wash. – Avista has reported several outages in Davenport and the Fruitland with unknown causes. They say crews are investigating the situation and working to restore power as quickly as possible. Current outages: 1,104. In these cold temperatures, it is important to stay warm. The National Weather Service...
SALYER, Calif. — Hundreds are still without power since Trinity County was hit with winter storms, devastating some members of the community. Since we first spoke to Trinity County Food Bank officials last Thursday, they said they've received numerous calls from people in the community offering donations. However, for those still stuck in their homes, what they really need now is gas and propane for heat.
A snowstorm struck the U.S. East Coast on Monday, dumping up to 12 inches of snow on Maryland and Virginia and leaving 500,000 people in the greater D.C. area without power, The Washington Post reports. Snow began falling Sunday night, prompting federal agencies, Smithsonian museums, and schools to close. For...
