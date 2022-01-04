Briefs: Marion Community Foundation seeking scholarship applicants

Foundation 2022 scholarship program begins

The 2022 Marion Community Foundation Scholarship Program — the single largest source of college scholarships in the Marion area — is now open. Area high school seniors and college students can apply online between now and Feb. 24 to be considered for the approximately $475,000 in available awards for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.

Marion Community Foundation donors have established more than 140 scholarship funds to support higher education for Marion County students. Selection criteria are unique for each scholarship award, but students can use one application to be considered for them all. The application requires supporting documentation such as letters of recommendation and financial details.

The scholarship application is available online at MarionCommunityFoundation.org. Additional information is available by calling 740-387-9704.

Grand Township to fill trustee vacancy

Due to a vacancy in the position of Grand Township trustee, the remaining board members will appoint a new trustee to fill the term of the vacancy at their next regular meeting set for 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Any township resident interested in being appointed to the position should contact the fiscal officer at 740-383-4175 prior to the meeting and appear at Monday's meeting to be interviewed by the board in public forum.

Palace Theatre to host volunteer orientation

A volunteer orientation session will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Marion Palace Theatre. The Palace hopes to build a volunteer corps with people ranging from juniors and seniors in high school to adults of all ages who wish to give back to the community.

Those attending the orientation will receive an updated volunteer handbook and a signup sheet for volunteering at upcoming events. This training session will last approximately one hour and will cover the various ways volunteers can lend a helping hand. Topics include dress code, procedures and how individuals sign up to help at the theatre.

There is a large list of positions available when considering volunteering at the Palace. These include movie ticket sales, ticket taker, greeter, program passer, performance usher, movie projectionist, concession stand worker and hospitality associate. Volunteers can also assist off-site by delivering posters, table tents and other marketing materials or backstage as show crew.

For those who cannot make this meeting, future orientations will occur at least once per quarter. Interested participants and those with questions are asked to contact Morgan Schwartz at volunteers@marionpalace.org to reserve a space for this orientation.