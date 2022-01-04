ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law enforcement lists county’s ‘most wanted’

By Laurinburg Exchange
LAURINBURG —The Scotland Crimestoppers are asking for community help to get wanted individuals off the streets.

The local organization released a list of 10 individuals who are wanted from the Laurinburg Police Department and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone knows the location of one of these individuals they’re asked to contact the Crimestoppers tipline at 910-266-8146. The tipline is completely anonymous and those who give information that leads to an arrest in a case can receive a cash payout.

Scotland County’s

most wanted …

— Adam Mishue, 43, of Indian Reservation Road in Wagram is wanted for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and injury to personal property.

— Jennifer Lee Deese, 45, of Church Street in Gibson is wanted for possession of controlled substances on prison or jail premises, possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver Schedule IV controlled substances and manufacturing Schedule IV controlled substances.

— Nahquaris Zentario Jones, 19, of Malloy Avenue in Laurel Hill is wanted for attempted breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed gun, resisting a public officer and hit and run.

— Paul Kay McPherson, 29, of Airbase Road in Laurinburg is wanted for possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, child abuse and probation violation.

— Bobby “Bo” John Patterson, 54, of Pea Bridge Road in Laurinburg is wanted for fleeing to elude arrest, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

— Jawanna Lanae Smith, 29, of East Vance Street in Laurinburg is wanted for first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

— Antonio Dwayne Clark, 40, of Charlotte Street in Laurinburg is wanted for first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon.

— Jessica Page Revels, 38, of Maple Street in Laurinburg is wanted for obtaining property by false pretenses.

CAUGHT 1-3-22: Darquise Shondelle Woolridge, 21, of Oak Street in Laurinburg was wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

—Frederick Earl Cooper, 52, of Horace Circle in Laurinburg is wanted for felony larceny.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of an employee who passed away this week. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer Larry Morgan died Wednesday morning at UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. After Morgan’s shift which ended about 2 a.m., he “experienced the medical emergency within an hour prior to arriving home.”
LAURINBURG — A resident of Avery Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their home using a side window and stole a PlayStation 5 game system, assorted video games, game controllers and a controller charging station. LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road...
LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University reported to the police department on Thursday that someone broke into the basketball storage room and stole Under Armor travel suits, Under Armor basketball uniforms and Under Armor backpacks totaling $1,400. LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office...
Health department makes 24 inspections in December

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 24 inspections of area food service locations during the month of December. Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed. -Dec. 1: South Johnson Elementary...
EAST LAURINBURG — Partners in Ministry reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that the window on the door to a storage building was broken and a battery charger was stolen. Larceny. LAUREL HILL — A resident of Rush Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that...
K-9 dog leads to drug arrest

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was arrested Tuesday after a K-9 dog found narcotics in his vehicle. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, around 11:56 a.m. officers observed a gray 2000 Nissan X-Terra traveling on South Main Street. Officers were familiar with the vehicle and found it was displaying a fictitious registration. The officers were also familiar with the driver, 39-year-old Adam David Clark of Lees Mill Road, and knew he had outstanding warrants.
County is top 5 for violent crimes

LAURINBURG — According to data collected by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Scotland County is continuing to see a rise in violent crime. Scotland was one of the top five counties with the highest violent crime rate in 2020, with 906.5 events per 100,000 people, according to the annual report released in October by the SBI.
Pruitte and Norton are wed

WAGRAM — Ty Walker Pruitte and Jordyn Leeanne Norton were united in marriage at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The bride is the daughter of Jeffery Norton and the late Angie Norton of Laurel Hill, the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Morgan and the late Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Norton all of Laurel Hill. Jordyn graduated from Richmond Early College and attended UNC-Pembroke. She is employed with Scotland Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse.
