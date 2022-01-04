Law enforcement lists county’s ‘most wanted’

Mishue

LAURINBURG —The Scotland Crimestoppers are asking for community help to get wanted individuals off the streets.

The local organization released a list of 10 individuals who are wanted from the Laurinburg Police Department and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone knows the location of one of these individuals they’re asked to contact the Crimestoppers tipline at 910-266-8146. The tipline is completely anonymous and those who give information that leads to an arrest in a case can receive a cash payout.

— Adam Mishue, 43, of Indian Reservation Road in Wagram is wanted for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and injury to personal property.

— Jennifer Lee Deese, 45, of Church Street in Gibson is wanted for possession of controlled substances on prison or jail premises, possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver Schedule IV controlled substances and manufacturing Schedule IV controlled substances.

— Nahquaris Zentario Jones, 19, of Malloy Avenue in Laurel Hill is wanted for attempted breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed gun, resisting a public officer and hit and run.

— Paul Kay McPherson, 29, of Airbase Road in Laurinburg is wanted for possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, child abuse and probation violation.

— Bobby “Bo” John Patterson, 54, of Pea Bridge Road in Laurinburg is wanted for fleeing to elude arrest, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

— Jawanna Lanae Smith, 29, of East Vance Street in Laurinburg is wanted for first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

— Antonio Dwayne Clark, 40, of Charlotte Street in Laurinburg is wanted for first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon.

— Jessica Page Revels, 38, of Maple Street in Laurinburg is wanted for obtaining property by false pretenses.

— CAUGHT 1-3-22: Darquise Shondelle Woolridge, 21, of Oak Street in Laurinburg was wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

—Frederick Earl Cooper, 52, of Horace Circle in Laurinburg is wanted for felony larceny.

