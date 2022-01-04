ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Brookhaven swears in council members, makes appointments

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago
Brookhaven swore in a new council member and an incumbent at a special-called Brookhaven City Council meeting on Tuesday.

John Funny joined the council as the representative for District 4, and the city also re-swore in John Park as the council member for District 2. The swearing-in ceremony took place virtually on Jan. 4.

Funny , who previously served as the chairman for the city’s Social Justice, Race, and Equity commission and on the city’s Planning Commission, thanked former District 4 Councilmember Joe Gebbia in his remarks and said he looked forward to working with the rest of the council.

John Funny (left) and John Park (right) take their oaths as council members for the Brookhaven City Council at a Jan.4 ceremony.

“I want to acknowledge the people of District 4 for the confidence you have placed in me as your councilman,” Funny said. “I took my oath of office with each of you in mind.”

The virtual broadcast ran into a few technical issues, with the sound dropping out for the first few minutes of the meeting. Park made a few comments as well, but his remarks were not clear.

The council made numerous appointments during the meeting, including selecting Councilmember Linley Jones as mayor pro tem, a position formerly held by Gebbia. The council also appointed Christian Sigman as city manager, Jonathan Granade as chief judge for Brookhaven Municipal Court, and Laura Stevenson as judge for Brookhaven Municipal Court. They approved Chris Balch and Balch Law Group as city attorney, Susan Hiott as city clerk, and Nichols, Cauley, & Associates, LLC as internal auditor.

