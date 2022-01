The semiconductor industry was under a "bullish attack" for much of 2021. The iShares Semiconductor ETF ( (SOXX) - Get iShares Semiconductor ETF Report) was up nearly 40% in 2021. But even that performance was outpaced by AMD, despite strong competition from other companies such as NVIDIA ( (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report), Intel ( (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report), and Qualcomm ( (QCOM) - Get Qualcomm Inc Report).

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO