ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

End of Season IDP Report

By Matt De Lima
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Well, IDP managers, we’ve come to the end of the road—cue the Boyz II Men music.

Rather than provide waiver wire recommendations for Week 18, when most leagues have already completed, I thought it might be more useful to recap the year.

So, let’s talk about the highs, lows, injuries, notes and give a little look-ahead to 2022 with both a redraft and dynasty spin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxmQ0_0dcWzTLi00
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP

Overachievers

Linebackers: Foyesade Oluokun had a decent 2020 season, but he took it to another level this year and likely has a big lead as the overall LB1 in scoring. De’Vondre Campbell may have been a late sleeper, but he likely went undrafted, yet he’s produced like Roquan Smith and Bobby Wagner. To be fair, we’ve been waiting on Denzel Perryman to have a big year for years now. Injuries and inconsistency held him back. Who’d have thought a late summer trade before this season to the Raiders would be just what the doctor ordered? Cole Holcomb really blossomed this year in Washington and took the stats some were hoping would go to rookie Jamin Davis.

Defensive linemen: Cameron Heyward has never been the most attractive DL option despite being a low-end DL1, but he put it all together in 2021 with high tackle production combined with healthy dose of sacks. Trey Hendrickson was thought of as a possible one-year wonder after posting 13.5 sacks in 2020, but he followed it up with another huge season. “Don’t call me the other” Josh Allen bounced back in a big way after a knee injury cut short his 2020 season. Another guy who deserves an honorable mention is Sebastian Joseph-Day—a virtual unknown. He was a solid DL1 and flirted with DT1 overall before his season was cut short.

Defensive backs: Harrison Smith somehow managed to have arguably his best season statistically at the ripe old age of 32. It clearly doesn’t say much about the Vikings' defense that their strong safety is getting so much work, but that’s an argument for another day. Minkah Fitzpatrick has never quite been much of an IDP guy but he turned that around with career-best tackle stats. And maybe one of the most under-appreciated defenders of the year, Jalen Thompson, absolutely killed it in his third year. His 2020 season was forgettable with injuries sidelining him. Special shoutouts to Rasul Douglas and Trevon Diggs for intercepting their way into fantasy relevance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HzMH9_0dcWzTLi00
Mark LoMoglio/AP

Underachievers

Linebackers: Joe Schobert, Zach Cunningham and Tremaine Edmunds were frequently among the top names called at the linebacker position, but they fell well short of expectations. All failed to be among the top 30 LB scorers. Cunningham was cut by the Texans, although he landed back on his feet with the Titans. Schobert and the Steelers' defense didn’t look right this year. He’s never been much of a playmaker but a decline in tackles and almost no big play impact pushed him outside the top 25 in scoring. Also, what happened to Devin Bush? He missed a few games, but this was supposed to be a bounce-back year—or not.

Defensive linemen: I think this year’s biggest underachiever has to be Jason Pierre-Paul. Father Time seems to finally caught up to him, although he was dinged up all year it seemed. Maxx Crosby disappointed me this year. He disappeared for huge stretches for the season, delivering only six sacks. Since his breakout rookie year, Crosby’s production has been backsliding.

Defensive backs: John Johnson didn’t show up this year. What’s crazy to me is Grant Delpit, the second-stringer with 320 fewer snaps, had four more tackles (63) than Johnson (59). Jessie Bates saw a decline in stats although I don’t think he was bad. The position was more or less stable outside of injuries. Budda Baker had some really lousy games in the middle of the year, but he still managed to eke out a borderline DB1 season.

Thoughts & Takeaways

Once you get past what I would call beginner IDP leagues (three or fewer IDP starters), the real strategy of this format takes shape. Generally speaking, I think this year illustrates there’s certainly a Tier 1 at every position and a smattering of Tier 2 players. Beyond that, it’s a constant rotation affected by injuries and depth chart changes.

Campbell was likely a top two or three LB this year in your league, but he was basically a throwaway free agent signing by the Packers who was on the roster bubble according to beat writers just ahead of the season. Perryman, another guy who could’ve challenged to be the overall LB1 if he had not gotten hurt ahead of Week 14, was another known commodity who had a decent, but underwhelming career up to this point. He was a breakout performer. Certainly every position in fantasy football experiences tidal forces that create a constant tug-of-war throughout the year. Injuries pile on at running back, handcuffs come in and do a solid job.

However, IDP is a bit of a crapshoot to see who settles into their respective roles. Certainty is restricted to a handful of players per position. Ultimately, it comes back to opportunity and a lack of coverage. Since offenses make all the headlines and fantasy football centers around that side of the ball, it’s harder to track and gain insight on defensive players without more research.

Conventional wisdom would tell you that big playmakers who collect lots of sacks and interceptions are your best options, but the IDP game is best experienced with a tackle-centric scoring system. Everybody knew Ray Lewis was one of the best of all-time (1,568 career solo tackles, 1st all-time), but did they know London Fletcher (1,384 solos, 2nd)? Everybody knew Derrick Brooks (1,300 solos, 3rd) was the glue that held together those incredible Tampa Bay defenses. But what about Donnie Edwards (1,135, 4th), who was terrorizing the AFC West for more than a decade?

The point being is that players with limited visibility and basically zero media coverage are often some of the best IDPs. You have to keep that in mind on draft day! How?

I would sum it up by saying it’s best to—while keeping your scoring system and roster size in mind,—cover your bases with Tiers 1 & 2 players at each IDP position, then punt your IDP bench. Assuming your offensive players score significantly more points, I’d rather snag my fifth or sixth WR and wait for my third LB.

Beyond that, every week, I am churning my IDP bench.

What I really like to do is draft three stud receivers in the first four rounds, maybe even four in the first five. This takes all the guesswork out of the position and your studs are locked in all-year. Injuries can derail any good plan though. But, for example, I had Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp in one IDP league this year and this allowed me to churn every position while maintaining a very short WR bench. Since I didn’t have to roster more than five or six receivers all year, I took more chances on fill-in running backs and followed the hot hand in my IDP bench. Does this style work for everyone? Probably not, if you can’t commit the time to really watch the news reports, snap counts and put effort in your waiver wire to find the hidden gems.

Maybe you did all that and more and it didn’t pan out—that’s the game. But for next year, just add the guy who scored the most points the previous week.

For those diehards still reading this deep, keep an eye out for way-too-early and dynasty IDP rankings coming this offseason.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter.

More Fantasy, Betting and NFL:

Fantasy Baseball: Welcome to SIScores

There Was Never an AB Redemption Story

Wrapping Up the Fantasy Season

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Edwards
thefocus.news

Who are Ben Roethlisberger's family? Meet his wife, sister, and parents

The Pittsburgh QB has had an incredible career in the NFL but may have played his last game recently. With Big Ben seemingly heading towards retirement, we look at Ben Roethlisberger’s family, including his wife Ashley Harlan and sister Carlee. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently played in what could...
NFL
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Idps#American Football#Raiders
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: If I'm the Browns, I would not give Baker Mayfield an extension I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Randy Moss has strong take on Antonio Brown situation

Was Antonio Brown's meltdown in the middle of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game his final moment in the NFL?. The All-Pro wide receiver took off his uniform and ran off the field in a bizarre scene at MetLife Stadium. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown is "no longer a Buc," though the 33-year-old has not yet been officially released from the team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger, Family Release Tuesday Night Message

An emotional Ben Roethlisberger looked on at Heinz Field on Monday night following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Cleveland Browns. Prior to kickoff, it was reported that it would most likely be the final home game of his NFL career. Roethlisberger certainly enjoyed Monday night’s win over his...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns coach explains why Nick Chubb saw little action in first half

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb saw very little action in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, and that left many scratching their head. Chubb amassed just four first half carries and 12 overall. He averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry, so why didn’t Cleveland hitch their wagon to Chubb and ride things out? That’s a fair question.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy