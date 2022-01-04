Kristin Cavallari Poses in Sleek Turtleneck Dress and Black Ankle-Tie Sandals to Celebrate the New Year

Kristin Cavallari celebrates the new year in style.

The “Laguna Beach” star posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday that showed her smiling while looking off in fond thoughts of the new 2022 year. For the ensemble, Cavallari wore a gray calf-length turtleneck sweater dress that appeared to be cozy, comfy and chic.

When it came down to the shoes, Cavallari popped on a pair of black strappy sandals that further elevated her easy turtleneck dress. The shoes featured multiple straps and an in-between-the-toe design that’s uber-trendy at the moment.

Cavallari has a comfortable-chic fashion aesthetic that prompts her to wear styles like printed loungewear, loose tailoring and intricate outerwear that all have a relaxed, casual feel while also adding stylish elements into her sartorial mix. She also has an affinity for slinky dresses, edgy separates and slouchy denim. On her feet, she usually opts for pumps, sandals and sneakers that provide durability while also adding pizazz to her outfits.

When on red carpets, Cavallari wears creations from brands like Kaufmanfranco, Zac Posen, Elizabeth and James and Rebecca Taylor.

The “Very Cavallari” star is no stranger to the fashion industry and has her own line of jewelry, Uncommon James , that creates timeless pieces like necklaces, bracelets and earrings that all have that unique Cavallari flair. Previously she collaborated on shoes with the footwear label, Chinese Laundry.

