ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kristin Cavallari Poses in Sleek Turtleneck Dress and Black Ankle-Tie Sandals to Celebrate the New Year

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUMYR_0dcWzQhX00

Kristin Cavallari celebrates the new year in style.

The “Laguna Beach” star posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday that showed her smiling while looking off in fond thoughts of the new 2022 year. For the ensemble, Cavallari wore a gray calf-length turtleneck sweater dress that appeared to be cozy, comfy and chic.

When it came down to the shoes, Cavallari popped on a pair of black strappy sandals that further elevated her easy turtleneck dress. The shoes featured multiple straps and an in-between-the-toe design that’s uber-trendy at the moment.

Cavallari has a comfortable-chic fashion aesthetic that prompts her to wear styles like printed loungewear, loose tailoring and intricate outerwear that all have a relaxed, casual feel while also adding stylish elements into her sartorial mix. She also has an affinity for slinky dresses, edgy separates and slouchy denim. On her feet, she usually opts for pumps, sandals and sneakers that provide durability while also adding pizazz to her outfits.

When on red carpets, Cavallari wears creations from brands like Kaufmanfranco, Zac Posen, Elizabeth and James and Rebecca Taylor.

The “Very Cavallari” star is no stranger to the fashion industry and has her own line of jewelry, Uncommon James , that creates timeless pieces like necklaces, bracelets and earrings that all have that unique Cavallari flair. Previously she collaborated on shoes with the footwear label, Chinese Laundry.

Put on a pair of black strappy sandals and add a touch of sophistication to your looks.

Click through the gallery to see Kristin Cavallari’s glamorous red carpet style through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AT0xc_0dcWzQhX00
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Dalida Sandal, $150 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siQ5x_0dcWzQhX00
CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Melodie 75 Sandal, $119 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAFyW_0dcWzQhX00
CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Leather Sandal, $128 .

Comments / 32

Related
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Kicks Up Her Party Heels in a Bathtub With a Little Black Dress & a Vodka Martini

Kate Hudson is sharing her New Year’s Eve plans with her fans. On Wednesday, the “Raising Helen” star took to Instagram to joke about her plans for the rest of the holiday season. It looks like the actress will be ringing in 2022 with martinis, music and a nice warm bath. “How I’m spending NYE @kingstvodka,” Hudson wrote, promoting her King St. Vodka brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) In the photo carousel, Hudson poses in a bathtub complete with a gold faucet and gold shower hose. In the new optics, the “You, Me...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Strikes a Pose in Little Black Dress With a Strappy Back & Leather Knee-High Boots

Venus Williams has been putting in the work and has demonstrated her progress. The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a chic, edgy look. For the ensemble, Williams had on a black mini dress from Miu Miu that featured white polka dot embroidery. The garment had long-sleeves and incorporated a crisscross back design. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came down to shoes, Williams slipped on a pair of black knee-high leather boots that had chunky block heels for maximum support. The block heel of the...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Zac Posen
Person
Rebecca Taylor
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Sarah Hyland Gets Romantic in Red Minidress, Tights and Black Platform Sandals With Fiance Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland served holiday romance while celebrating Christmas with fiance Wells Adams. The “Modern Family” star posed for a romantic photo, kissing Adams in front of their Christmas tree. For the occasion, Hyland wore a red off-the-shoulder minidress, which featured two wide sleeves, an asymmetric hem and ruched bodice. The style was layered over sheer black polka dot tights for a winter-ready element. Hyland’s look was complete  with gold rings, a thin bracelet and sparkling hoop earrings—plus a red and white Santa hat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) When it came to shoes, the “Geek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandals#Jewelry#Kristincavallari#Chinese Laundry#Zappos
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rebel Wilson Is a Sultry Santa in Sequin Leggings & Patent Slingback Pumps

Rebel Wilson revamped monochrome style with a holiday twist on Instagram. The “Pitch Perfect” star posed by her Christmas tree yesterday wearing black sequined leggings. The glamorous athleisure was layered with a black off-the-shoulder sweater, which featured a furry trim for a whimsical touch. Wilson completed her monochrome look with a clear manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) For footwear, the “Cats” actress donned a set of patent leather slingback heels. The sleek black pair featured thin slingback straps, as well as triangular pointed toes. They also appeared to include stiletto heels totaling at least...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models Green Crop Top, Shorts & White Sandals With Sister Kaavia in Tulle Dress & Vans Sneakers

Zaya Wade and Kaavia James are the cutest sibling duo. On Tuesday, Wade took to Instagram to share some new pictures of herself and her little sister. They both share a father in Dwyane Wade, whose wife Gabrielle Union is mother to Kaavia and stepmother do Zaya. In the adorable carousel photos, the pair is all smiles and could be seen posing side by side. “My little bff @kaaviajames,” the 14-year-old wrote.  Fans immediately flooded Wade’s comments with heart eye emojis and called them angels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) The twosome chose comfy and fitting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Does a High Kick in Louboutin Heels & Sparkly Chandelier Jacket

Gwen Stefani rang in the holidays in dazzling style—complete with daring at-home heels. The star created a special Instagram post to announce the winner of her “Holiday Madness” social media contest, where fans voted on their favorite holiday song. While announcing her holiday song “My Gift Is You” as the winner, Stefani posed in shimmery blue pants and a black bomber jacket. However, her casual outerwear was given a festive twist with sparkling crystal embellishments in curved and drop patterns—similarly to the elegant shapes of chandeliers. The singer paired the dazzling pieces with a classic black top, as well as an especially...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Elevates a White-Hot Dress With Burgundy Wraparound Pumps & Matching Tunic

Jordyn Woods gave her followers a close look at some new ShoeDazzle pumps in a series of photos on Tuesday. The fashion influencer is currently an ambassador for the online fashion boutique. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) In the photos, the 24-year-old socialite poses in a backless cream bodycon dress. The skintight number was complete with spaghetti straps and a very low V-back. She opted for minimal accessories and pulled her knotless braids back into a loose ponytail. Her outfit could definitely serve as holiday inspo as it included pops of dark red hues. Woods...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Gets Edgy in Latex Leggings, Bandeau & Sky-High Booties With Her Cat in Humorous ‘Before & After’ Video

Kate Beckinsale brought sleek style to a “before and after” Instagram post—complete with her cat, Clive. The “Guilty Party” actress shared a video where she ran through her home in black latex leggings. The slick style was paired with a black bandeau top. For added glamour, Beckinsale completed her edgy look with sparkly drop earrings and a chic black hair bow. Clive was dressed in an orange sweater. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of black platform boots. Her sold-out Christian Louboutin style appeared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Spices Up Family Christmas Photo in Flowing Chain Gown and Hidden Heels

Victoria Beckham struck a pose with her family, making a festive statement in a gown of her own design. The fashion designer posed with husband David Beckham, as well as her children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, for a family Christmas portrait. While celebrating the holidays, Beckham wore a festive dress from her PRe-Spring 2022 collection. The flowing dark green number featured long sleeves and long skirt, as well as a cold-shoulder silhouette. Beckham’s dress also included a two-tone chain print and sporty stripes on its sides, adding graphic flair to the formal piece. View this post on Instagram A post...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Spreads Holiday Cheer in Little Black Dress & Thigh-High Boots With Her Santa Poodle in the Snow

Olivia Culpo is spreading some holiday cheer. In her Instagram post today, the fashion influencer cuddles with her poodle, Oliver Sprinkles at a holiday event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) In the shot, Culpo could be seen kneeling in the snow with her adorable pup Oliver in hand. For the outing, Culpo wore an all-black ensemble while Oliver sported a Santa Claus costume. “Here comes Santa claws, here comes Santa claws ” she captioned the post. The socialite’s monochrome outfit was complete with a long black wool trench coat, which she wore over a black...
PETS
Footwear News

Footwear News

78K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy