Thailand's AIS 5G Business has launched services and solutions ready for 5G network deployment to serve and connect with the industrial sectors, including manufacturing. The Operator has teamed up with a range of partners in both government and private sectors, powering 5G private network technological know- how to enhance competitiveness in every manufacturing processes. The latest collaboration is with Thai Automation and Robotics Association (TARA), to help promote Thai Automation System Integrators (ASI) as supply side with the development of 5G Network Solutions and platforms. The aim is to provide technological know-how to Thai industrial sectors in order to be able to compete with foreign technology, and to deliver Industry 4.0 solutions in Thailand.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO