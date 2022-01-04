ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Meyers Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Shows

By Ryan Parker
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Seth Meyers on Tuesday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently was canceling his Late Night shows for the upcoming week.

In a message posted to Twitter, the host said he was feeling fine (“thanks vaccines and booster!”) and would have an update next Monday “to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

Late Night aired its first new show since Dec. 16 on Monday, Jan. 3.

No additional information on the situation was available.

The news comes one day after Tonight Show host and fellow Saturday Night Live alum Jimmy Fallon announced he tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break.

In a message posted to Instagram, Fallon shared a photo of himself masked and waiting in an isolation room. “Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” he wrote.

Fallon thanked the medical professionals who “work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed” and NBC “for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job.” He also worked in a joke.

The host recovered in time for The Tonight Show’ s Monday return from break.

