SureCall Fusion4Home Max Receives Mark Of Excellence Award For Networking Product Of The Year From The Consumer Technology Association

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatented Extended Range Technology™ allows the revolutionary booster to reach farther and provide a stronger indoor cellular signal to users in rural and suburban areas. SureCall, the technology leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, announced that its Fusion4Home Max has received the Mark of Excellence Award for Networking Product of the...

