SureCall Fusion4Home Max Receives Mark Of Excellence Award For Networking Product Of The Year From The Consumer Technology Association

Brandon Hall Group Recognizes O’Reilly for “Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce,” Spurred by Pandemic-Driven Learning Demands. O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, announced that it has won a Gold Excellence in Technology Award from the Brandon Hall Group. The “Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce” category recognizes the company’s new AI-driven features to accelerate remote learning. The pandemic-induced transition to remote work has redefined corporate learning. As a response, O’Reilly prioritized rapid innovation of its learning platform, creating two new features designed to help workers learn within the flow of work, wherever that may be.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO