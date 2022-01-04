Joe Jonas Shares Sweet Memory With Betty White

Photo: Getty Images

Joe Jonas took to Instagram to share a sweet memory with an iconic actress. Betty White died on New Year’s Eve, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday .

The Jonas Brothers singer shared a throwback clip from Hot in Cleveland , which aired from 2010 to 2015. He and White joke about Justin Bieber in the scene, and Jonas remembered the iconic actress with a sweet tribute: “Farewell to the legendary Betty White. Thank you for all the laughter and joy you brought into this world. Rest In Peace.”

Hot in Cleveland also starred Valerie Bertinelli , Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick . The show followed three best friends in their 40s as they embark on a trip to Paris from Los Angeles, “when their plane makes an emergency landing in Cleveland,” the show’s synopsis reads .”Realizing that all the norms from Los Angeles don't apply anymore, they decide to celebrate a city that values real women and stay where they're still considered hot.” It’s one of many notable roles White played during her career that spanned more than eight decades, in addition to Golden Girls , The Mary Tyler Moore Show and others. Watch the clip Jonas shared here :

Jonas is one of many fans and former costars to share memories with White. Hot in Cleveland costar Bertinelli, for example, tweeted “My God, how bright heaven must be right now,” after learning of her passing. Ryan Reynolds , who worked with White on The Proposal in 2009, said “the world looks different now” after losing her.

Producers previously confirmed that Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration will still go on to honor the iconic actress. They said in a statement:

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer.

“We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.”