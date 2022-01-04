ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Gas price hike of more than 30% stokes home bills fears for Europe

By Rob Davies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMeHj_0dcWxiZJ00
A gas compressor station in Mallnow Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

European gas prices have risen by more than 30% on Tuesday, adding to mounting concerns about the cost of heating a home, as supplies that usually come into Europe from Siberia continued to flow eastwards for the 15th day in a row.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied using Russia’s vast gas resources to turn the screw on Europe, after gas coming through the Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed direction three days before Christmas.

Data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border on Tuesday showed that the eastwards flow of gas has increased, with volumes hitting almost 9.9m kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h), up from 5.8m previously.

Eastbound volumes via the Yamal-Europe pipeline hit almost 9.9m kWh/h at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border on Tuesday morning, the data showed, up from 5.8m previously.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, said last month that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving price pressure, blaming German gas importers for the reversal of flows and soaring prices. The German government has declined to comment on Putin’s remarks.

The benchmark Dutch front-month gas contract was up 32% at €95.20 (£79.40) a megawatt hour (MWh) by mid-afternoon on Tuesday, with the day-ahead contract up €29 at €95.50 MWh.

The UK’s wholesale natural gas benchmark, the National Balancing Point, was up 38% at 236p a therm.

Europe has been at the heart of an energy crisis since last year, when the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions put huge demands on depleted stocks of natural gas.

Benchmark prices have more than quintupled since January 2021, squeezing consumers and companies and threatening the region’s economic recovery.

In the UK, energy suppliers have warned that average gas bills could rise to more than £2,000 a year in April, when a cap on prices is revised upwards, piling pressure on the government to act to bring prices down amid a broader cost of living crisis .

Expectations for colder weather in Europe were contributing to upward pressure on prices, but the low Russian gas flows were the main driver, a trader said.

Separately, the Opec+ cartel of oil-producing nations resolved to press ahead with plans to increase output, signalling their optimism that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will have only a short-term impact on global growth.

The 23-member alliance, led by Opec member Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia, stuck to a plan for a modest output increase of 400,000 barrels a day in February.

The increase is part of a gradual unwinding of the 10m barrel-a-day production cuts made in 2020 as travel and transport slowed dramatically.

Brent crude rose 50% last year as the global economy began to recover from the depths of 2020 and has rallied so far in the early days of 2022, trading 2% up above $80 (£59) on Tuesday.

The US had urged Opec and its allies, led by Russia, to increase output to help keep a lid on prices in order not to dampen the nascent demand for fuel and slow that recovery.

While the oil-producing nations opted for a slower increase than the US has called for, any rise in the volume of crude they pump indicates confidence that Omicron is not causing demand for fuel to plummet.

In a technical report, Opec said the variant would be “mild and short-lived” and was upbeat about economic prospects.

“This is in addition to a steady economic outlook in both the advanced and emerging economies,” the joint technical committee report said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Kazakhstan internet shutdown deals blow to global bitcoin mining operation

Bitcoin took a hit on Thursday after the internet in Kazakhstan was shut down amid intensifying violence. The central Asian nation in recent days has been rocked by violent clashes between protesters, police and the army. The protests began in the west of the country over the weekend, after a sharp rise in fuel crisis, and quickly spread through cities across the nation.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
101.9 KELO-FM

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising fuel stockpiles in the United States raised concerns of declining demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

European Stocks Slump; Fed Minutes Point to Early Rate Hikes

Investing.com - European stock markets traded sharply lower Thursday, extending the global selloff after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting pointed to early interest rate hikes amid inflation concerns. At 3:40 AM ET (0840 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 1.5% lower, the CAC 40 in France dropped...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Natural Gas Gains 47% in 2021: Will It Climb Further in 2022?

Natural gas prices rose 4.8% on the last trading day of 2021 to settle at $3.73 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), notching the biggest annual gain in five years. To be precise, the fuel closed out 2021 with a rise of some 47% — its best 12-month performance since 2016 — supported by higher cooling demand in the summer months, hurricane-related disruption in supplies, and a strong liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export trend.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Energy Crisis#Mallnow Photograph#Hannibal Hanschke#Reuters#European#Kremlin#Yamal Europe#German#Russian#Dutch
Reuters

Oil extends rally on Kazakhstan unrest, Libyan outages

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday, extending a rally from the previous session, on escalating unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. The global benchmark Brent crude futures rose $1.09, or 1.4%, to $81.89 a barrel, by 1054 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Dana Gas' collection more than double in 2021

The collections were driven by a rebound in oil prices. The Middle East and North Africa-focused Dana Gas’ collections from Kurdistan and Egypt rose 107% year/year in 2021 to $377mn driven by a strong rebound in oil prices, it said on January 6. Dana Gas, which owns a 35%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China since taking office last month that are testing the new government’s foreign policy mettle.Among them are Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and the diplomatic fallout from a court verdict finding that the Russian government was behind the 2019 killing of a Chechen dissident in Berlin China’s pressure on a fellow European Union member has also prompted Germany to take sides against one of its biggest trading partners.The issues came to the fore during a flying visit that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock...
POLITICS
Reuters

Gas prices rise on higher eastbound Yamal volumes

FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European and British wholesale gas prices rose again on Thursday as supplies along a major pipeline which usually carries gas from Russia to Europe flowed in reverse for a 17th successive day. Eastbound volumes on the Yamal-Europe pipeline, from Germany to Poland, increased sharply earlier...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia to 3-month low

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has cut February’s official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its Arab light crude to plus $2.20 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude. The February OSP to Asia for the Arab light grade is the lowest in three months.
TRAFFIC
mountainstatesman.com

Rising gas prices and inflation means Washington must reconsider tax hikes

Nobody likes to pay more at the pump or on their tax bill, but if Washington policymakers have their way, American workers and businesses will be doing both soon. Gas prices have skyrocketed to their highest level in more than seven years, leaving many of us distraught as to how to pay and budget for increased fuel prices. Americans are now paying about $3.40 per gallon of fuel compared to about $2.10 per gallon just a year ago. In West Virginia, our state currently ranks 9th among all states in gas price increases, tied with Washington, D.C., Virginia, Kansas, and Iowa at a 3-cent-a-gallon hike.
WASHINGTON STATE
insideevs.com

Shell Converts Gas Station Into EV Charging Hub

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ lifts output, U.S. fuel demand slips

Brent crude futures rose $1.22, or 1.5%, to $81.22 a barrel as of 12:35 p.m. ET. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.7%, to $78.31. Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked.
TRAFFIC
Axios

U.S. now the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter

Multiple analysts are reaching the same conclusion: The U.S. has already become the world's largest liquefied natural gas exporter. Driving the news: "LNG exports from the United States topped 7 million tonnes (7.7 million tons) in December, according to ship-tracking data from ICIS LNG Edge, narrowly edging out rival producers Qatar and Australia for the first time," CNN reports.
NFL
Reuters

OPEC oil output boost in December again undershoots target

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The increase in OPEC's oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

104K+
Followers
43K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy