Family Relationships

Ryan Gosling says watching his daughters grow up makes him more conscious of time

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Gosling says seeing his daughters grow up has made him more conscious of time passing. The 41-year-old actor – who has Esmerelda, seven, and Amada, five, with long-term partner Eve Mendes – is aware of how “fast” his children are growing up, and he finds himself thinking a lot about...

www.kxly.com

Ryan Gosling
