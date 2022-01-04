Ryan Gosling says watching his daughters grow up makes him more conscious of time

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold & Maria Shriver, is reportedly supporting his parents after their divorce was finalized, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL. Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and Maria Shriver, 68, officially finalized their divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 28, finally going through the court system via a sitting judge that morning. Their son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, tk, is apparently handling the ordeal well, being there for his parents as they navigate the finality of the separation. “Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents and since Maria and Arnold broke up so many years ago, nothing is really different now than it was then,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change. Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO