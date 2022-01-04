ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Women of the Movement’ looks at brutal murder of Emmett Till

KGET 17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC will offer a look at a murder that could have come from today’s headlines but actually took place in 1955. The network’s six-episode limited series, “Women of the Movement,” is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was...

HipHopWired

Nia Long Signs On To ABC’s Mamie Till-Mobley Docuseries

Nia Long has signed on to the limited documentary series "Let The World See", which will have her reading excerpts from the memoir of Mamie Till-Mobley as the show documents her life and the events leading up to her decision to show the world how her son, Emmett Till was brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955.
folkworks.org

Still No Justice For Emmett Till

Did Black Lives Matter on August 28, 1955—in Money, Mississippi? How long? The most dastardly act of criminal torture, cruelty, brutality and murder took place on this continent 67 years ago this coming August 28, and the so-called Department of Justice has just closed the book on it without any resolution whatsoever. Emmett Till was the lightning rod for the entire civil rights movement—from Rosa Parks to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael—and the terrible inspiration for the most eloquent protest songs of our greatest songwriters from Bob Dylan and Len Chandler to Phil Ochs to Emmylou Harris—yet the horror of how he died in the small town of Money, Mississippi has never been seriously reckoned with. To say that what the Department of Justice did is unconscionable is an understatement. It is somehow unspeakable.
Tennessee Tribune

ABC Debuts Show About Famous Black Women

ABC (locally WRKN-2) will debut next week a new show that spotlights vital and important Black women, some well known and others that haven’t gotten their just due. “Women Of The Movement” debuts Jan. 6, and the first subject is a woman whose tragic and horrible loss provided a national boost to the Civil Rights Movement. Mamie Till Mobley’s son Emmett was brutally murdered and tortured in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman. Till Mobley decided to have her son’s casket remain open at his funeral, allowing the world to see first hand the viciousness and brutality of overt racism.
arcamax.com

Emmett Till's mother had a 'prophecy' after his death. A new TV show aims to fulfill it

Before Trayvon Martin, before Breonna Taylor, before Ahmaud Arbery and before George Floyd, there was Emmett Till. In recent years, the killings of these Black Americans and numerous others have been fiery sparks propelling the Black Lives Matter movement, culminating in the racial reckonings of 2020. But such incidents were preceded decades earlier by another galvanizing crime: the 1955 kidnapping and killing of the 14-year-old Till in the Jim Crow South after he was accused of whistling at a white woman in a grocery store.
miamitimesonline.com

ABC series takes on the story of Emmett Till

A new anthology series, executive produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith, is premiering Thur., Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on the ABC television network with its first season narrating the life and death of 14-year-old Emmett Till. Titled “Women of the Movement,” the limited series is a historical drama on...
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’: TV Review

ABC’s Women of the Movement begins with sobbing. That this six-part series — which uses the murder of Emmett Till to launch an anthology reconfiguring the narratives of the civil rights movement around its female participants — starts with tears isn’t surprising. But series creator Marissa Jo Cerar (The Handmaid’s Tale) doesn’t want to wallow in misery. Though there will be plenty of time over these six hours for viewers to be shocked and horrified, there are also moments of inspiration. Cerar opens with Mamie Till (Adrienne Warren) experiencing the pain of childbirth, then being told that her baby may have impairments...
assignmentx.com

WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT: The scoop on the new ABC docudrama series – Interview

WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT is a limited anthology series on ABC, exploring women in the civil rights movement in the United States. The first season, airing on Thursdays beginning January 6 (with episodes available the next day on Hulu), dramatizes the events leading up to and following the 1955 hate-crime killing of fourteen-year-old Black youth Emmett Till. Till was lynched by racists who felt that the young man had been insufficiently deferential to a white woman store clerk. Till’s mother, Mamie Carthan Till-Mobley, tirelessly tried to get some measure of justice in the aftermath of her son’s murder.
TheWrap

‘Women of the Movement’ Review: ABC’s Inspirational but Oddly Flat Story About Emmett Till’s Mother

This month, ABC is betting big that viewers will tune into its ambitious three-part, six-episode limited series “Women of the Movement,” centering on 14-year-old Emmett Till’s brutal murder in 1955 that served as an important catalyst for the civil rights movement. With the ongoing investigation into the Capitol riot and reignited Critical Race Theory debates in the wake of Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “The 1619 Project,” the nation’s “wokeness” meter has arguably never been higher. But the question is whether a traditional broadcast network can succeed on a project first developed at HBO.
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Roush Review: A Mother’s Grief Turns Into Activism in ‘Women of the Movement’

Hell hath no fury like a mother grieving an unjustly slain son, and few had the lasting social impact of Mamie Till-Mobley. Airing over three Thursdays (continuing January 13 and 20), Women of the Movement is primarily Mamie’s story, about a woman who helped ignite the Civil Rights Movement after her sorrow hardens into a grim resolve to not let her murdered 14-year-old boy be forgotten.
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Thursday: Insurrection anniversary specials, new Emmett Till series

Women of the Movement (8 p.m., ABC) - This new limited series is based on the true story of Emmett Till (played by Cedric Joe) and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren). In the premiere episode, Mamie faces her worst nightmare when her son goes missing. She receives a call saying her son was kidnapped, so she rallies her community to help bring her son home.
Newsday

Glynn Turman talks ABC's 'Women of the Movement,' 'Cooley High,' more

Veteran actor Glynn Turman has played dozens of unforgettable roles over a distinguished career on TV ("The Wire''), the big screen (1975's now classic "Cooley High") and Broadway (the original cast of "A Raisin in the Sun" in 1959). He's about to add another one to the list, as Mose Wright, great-uncle of Emmett Till in the six-part ABC docudrama "Women of the Movement'' (premiering Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC/7).
wamc.org

Glynn Turman on portraying Emmett Till's great-uncle, "Fargo," Jennifer Hudson's Aretha and a lifetime of acting

A painful but pivotal moment in American history is the subject of a new miniseries that debuts on ABC this week. “Women of the Movement” traces the way the murder of Emmett Till galvanized civil rights efforts and exposed racial divisions that remain with us more than 65 years later. And it shows how one grieving mother turned her anger and despair into a push for justice.
