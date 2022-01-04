Wrong-Way Crash On I-94 Kills 2, Injures Child In St. Clair County

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two people were killed and a child was critically injured when a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 94 collided with a second vehicle in southeastern Michigan, police said.

Michigan State Police said a 25-year-old St. Clair man traveling westbound drove his car onto the freeway’s eastbound lanes Monday afternoon in St. Clair County’s Casco Township.

His car then slammed head-on into a sport utility vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Casco Township woman.

Both the man and woman drivers died from their injuries, and a child who was a passenger in the SUV was hospitalized in critical condition with crash injuries, police said.

The crash crash remains under investigation. Authorities shut down the freeway for about three hours as troopers conducted their investigation.

