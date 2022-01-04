ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polymarket’s CFTC Fine Hints at DeFi Regulation Roadmap

By Nikhilesh De
CoinDesk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolymarket will pay a $1.4 million fine and wind down some prediction markets after a CFTC investigation found it was offering illicit options contracts in the U.S. This is very likely just a beginning for DeFi projects facing the regulatory gauntlet. You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter...

investing.com

Crypto regulation concerns make decentralized stablecoins attractive to DeFi investors

Stablecoins have emerged as a foundational part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem over the past couple of years due to their ability to provide crypto traders with an offramp during times of volatility and their widespread integration with decentralized finance (DeFi). These are necessary for the health of the ecosystem as a whole.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

An Advisor’s Guide to Altcoin Investing

While 2021 was certainly the year of bitcoin, investors with a particular type of risk appetite are diversifying their crypto portfolios with altcoins. The term “altcoin” is short for “alternative coin” and refers to cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin. Ether is perhaps the most popular altcoin, though crypto insiders quickly bring up other names like the bitcoin copycat litecoin, the stablecoin tether and, of course, dogecoin, the meme coin popularized by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Aave's Permissioned DeFi Arc, Polymarket Stays, P2E Drones in Metaverse + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Major decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform Aave (AAVE) has launched Aave Arc, a permissioned version of the platform. Aave Arc provides a separate deployment of the Aave V2 liquidity pool for institutions that allows “whitelisted” institutions to participate as suppliers of liquidity to earn yield, as well as borrowers of crypto assets. Institutional crypto custody firm Fireblocks is the first whitelister of Aave Arc. Customers of Fireblocks who volunteer to become “whitelisted” by undergoing a customer identification process can now access DeFi via Aave Arc with "all of the security of Fireblocks’ MPC-level controls, policies and workflows," the announcement said.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Estonia regulates DeFi and ICOs with new AML/CFT law

Estonia has amended its anti-money laundering laws to extend oversight over decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms and initial coin offerings (ICOs). The draft law has given virtual asset service providers (VASPs) until 18 March 2022, to comply with the new stipulations. The law starts with expanding the definition of VASPs to include sectors of the digital currency industry that were once left unchecked. Previously, the AML Act only looked at exchanges and wallets.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Crypto predictions platform Polymarket fined $1.4M by CTFC

New York-based crypto predictions platform Polymarket has reached a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to pay a fine of $1.4 million. Polymarket is a decentralized platform that enables users to bet on the outcomes of event markets such as pro-sports games and political elections via binary options contracts.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Polymarket to shut noncompliant markets, pay $1.4 million fine

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has fined popular crypto prediction market service provider, Polymarket, $1.4 million whilst also ordering it to shut markets that are not in compliance with regulations of the federal agency. Polymarket to pay $1.4 million fine. According to a press release issued by the foremost...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

CFTC Ordered Polymarket to Pay $1.4 Мillion in Penalties

Event-betting platform Polymarket must pay $1.4 million and “wind down” markets violating the CFTC regulations. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) ordered Polymarket – a decentralized platform that allows users to bet on the outcome of current events – to pay a $1.4 million civil monetary penalty. The agency claimed that the company did not seek a Designated Contract Market (DCM) or Swap Execution Facility (SEF) registration.
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Crypto Investment Flows Mature, CFTC Fines Polymarket, Uniswap's Goal + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. In the final week of 2021, digital asset investment products saw a third week outflows totaling USD 32m, with the trend suggesting diminishing outflows following the record weekly outflows mid-December, per CoinShares data. Total outflows for the 3 weeks now total USD 260m 0.4% of assets under management (AuM). Meanwhile, total flows reached USD 9.3bn in 2021, a 36% increase from 2020. "While the increase from 2019 to 2020 was significantly higher at 806%, we believe this represents a maturing industry, with total AuM ending the year at USD 62.5m in 2021 versus just USD 2.8bn at the end of 2019," CoinShares said.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Former CFTC chairman blasts Biden approach to crypto regulation as ‘reactionary’

Believers in the transformative power of the blockchain have labeled the rise of bitcoin. and other cryptocurrencies a revolution, implicitly placing financial industry incumbents and federal regulators in the role of anxious reactionaries. Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Chris Giancarlo made the analogy explicit Tuesday when he called the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: CFTC Orders Crypto Prediction Service Polymarket to Shut and Slaps $1.4M Fine for Allegedly Not Registering; Data Shows LATAM Seeing Bitcoin Mining Growth; El Salvador's President Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $100K; DeFi Startup Earnity Linked to Bankrupt Lending Platform Cred

Bitcoin mining could grow abundantly in Latin America, research from data analysis firm Arcane Research predicts, according to Investing.com. The Monday (Jan. 3) report suggests that crypto’s hashrate will continue to grow in geographical distribution in 2022, partly as a result of China’s crackdown on mining in the middle of last year. Now, many miners are moving elsewhere, proliferating in the U.S., Kazakhstan, Russia, Canada and Iran, among others.
MARKETS
investing.com

Turkey Fines Binance and is Ready to Regulate Bitcoin

Turkey Fines Binance and is Ready to Regulate Bitcoin. Turkish laws keep the growth of the crypto industry in check as the lira suffers its worst devaluation in years. Faced with the macro devaluation of the currency, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the Turkish state would be offering guarantees to savers.
WORLD
The State-Journal

CFTC vs SEC: The Race on Crypto Regulation

CFTC vs SEC: The Race on Crypto Regulation Between Two U.S. Authorities. CFTC vs SEC: The Race on Crypto Regulation Between Two U.S. Authorities. The Commodities Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continue to battle over which federal agency will issue the rules and regulations that govern crypto markets and associated FinTech such as automated crypto trading. Neither agency has the right to exclusively dictate how the markets will conduct themselves, so they are applying their powers to aspects of the crypto market to stake their claim.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Kazakh Mining Slide Offers Lesson for US Lawmakers

A big disruption in Bitcoin’s hashrate this week can be pinned on one man: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who after declaring a state of emergency during opposition protests ordered telecom carriers to impose an internet blackout, which meant Kazakh-based Bitcoin miners couldn’t operate. Does this indicate that Bitcoin...
FOREIGN POLICY

