Polymarket’s CFTC Fine Hints at DeFi Regulation Roadmap

CFTC vs SEC: The Race on Crypto Regulation Between Two U.S. Authorities. CFTC vs SEC: The Race on Crypto Regulation Between Two U.S. Authorities. The Commodities Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continue to battle over which federal agency will issue the rules and regulations that govern crypto markets and associated FinTech such as automated crypto trading. Neither agency has the right to exclusively dictate how the markets will conduct themselves, so they are applying their powers to aspects of the crypto market to stake their claim.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO