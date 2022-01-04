MLB lockout leads Cardinals to cancel winter warmup event

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership," Tiffany Ortiz wrote alongside a photo of herself and the retired baseball star. "We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children."
The New York Yankees have 27 World Series rings to their credit, but star outfielder Aaron Judge recently added one to his personal collection. The two-time All-Star, who turns 30 in April, married his high school sweetheart, Samantha Bracksieck, in Hawaii over the weekend, according to photographs by The Daily Mail.
Former New York Yankees’ outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement this week, via Twitter. The 34-year-old speedster didn’t quite have the star-level career many forecasted in his early days as a prospect, but he was a solid contributor for years. He thanked the fans, his family, his wife...
Whether or not Major League Baseball returns in 2022 amid a lockout remains unknown -- but one thing is certain, longtime MLB Network reporter Ken Rosenthal will not be back with the station this year. The New York Post reports that the veteran journalist, who spent 13 years with the...
WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
Ken Rosenthal shared a statement on Monday in response to a report about him losing his job with MLB Network. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday about Rosenthal’s status. He said that Rosenthal was quietly taken off-air by MLB Network in 2020 for about three months due to criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Marchand further reported that Rosenthal has since been forced out at MLB Network entirely, as the reporter’s contract was not renewed for 2022.
Ken Rosenthal’s exit from MLB Network made big waves in the baseball world. As The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Monday, the venerable MLB insider is out at the league’s television network ostensibly over previous criticism of commissioner Rob Manfred. Noah Syndergaard, the former Met who signed...
The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
Jim Corsi, a longtime MLB pitcher, died on Tuesday after a battle with liver and colon cancer. He was 60 years old. Corsi spent his professional baseball career as a reliver for several teams including the Athletics, Astros, Marlins, Red Sox and Orioles. He compiled a 22-24 record with a 3.25 ERA during his career.
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. You remember Major League Baseball, right? It’s that league that’s currently in a labor stoppage and is run by a man who seems just fine with running it into the ground while showing everyone just how incompetent he can be time and time again.
Let’s talk about a potential Yankees-Mets trade. I know, I know. There’s a lockout going on. It’s ugly. It has ruined the hot stove. Everyone is angry with Rob Manfred and baseball’s leaders. But it’ll pass, as all labor disagreements do in sports. It’s highly likely that we’ll be talking about free agents, trades and the start of spring training in little over a month.
MLB Network: Happy talk about the national pastime, all the time. Or else. The league media arm executed the "or else" recently by not renewing network insider Ken Rosenthal's contract. His offense? Per Andrew Marchand of the York Post, it was less-than-glowing words he wrote about MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on the pages of one of Rosenthal's other employers, The Athletic, during the COVID-related labor battle of 2020.
An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
As 2021 became 2022, the New York Mets’ newest pitcher Max Scherzer has opened up about the dead arm issue that prevented him from pitching in Game Six of the NLCS. After the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Scherzer became a free agent, signed with Steve Cohen’s Mets. He got an absorbently huge contract netting him just over $43 million annually over the three-year term. What Scherzer had to say recently must have given Cohen pause and concern.
On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
Former NFL quarterback Charlie Batch offered Caleb Williams a $1 million NIL deal to leave Oklahoma and bypass USC and Georgia to go to his alma mater. If you don’t like the idea of the transfer portal and NIL intersecting to truly create a sense of free agency in college football, then look away.
For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
