Jeff McLane Talks About How the Eagles Turned Their Season Around

Anthony Gargano opens the show discussing the Eagles making the playoffs, and potential matchups in the first round, with the most likely outcome being the Bucs, and what we should expect from them (0:00:00-0:22:21). They continue the Eagles talk, take some calls, and talk about Eagles Pride (0:22:33-0:44:08). Then they get into if we owe different people on the Eagles apologies for doubting them in the off season (0:44:20-1:07:51). Next, Anthony takes some calls, and also talks to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer (1:08:03-1:36:07). Anthony talks more Eagles, and takes calls for the rest of the show (1:36:19-END).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO