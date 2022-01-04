ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jeff McLane Talks About How the Eagles Turned Their Season Around

975thefanatic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff McLane joins to talk to...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football
NESN

What Mic’d-Up Patriots Said To Kristian Wilkerson After His First TD Catch

Kristian Wilkerson clearly has the support of his Patriots teammates. The 2020 undrafted free agent enjoyed a breakout performance Sunday, catching four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns in New England’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilkerson left some plays on the field, including a potential third...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Coach Tomlin mentioned Ryan Clark

In his press conference pre Ravens this week. He mentioned Clark by name as opposed to jersey number as he did other Ravens in his scouting report. He went so far to say, "Ryan Clark of the Virginia Tech Hokies". Spoke of what a competitor he is in all aspects of the game, against the run and the pass.
NFL
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Makes His Opinion On Ben Roethlisberger Very Clear

Le’Veon Bell may have left the Pittsburgh Steelers after a contract dispute, but the three-time Pro Bowler made it clear today how much respect he has for Ben Roethlisberger. Last night was Roethlisberger’s final home game in Pittsburgh, and he went out a winner over the Cleveland Browns. Steelers...
NFL
CBS Boston

Nelson Agholor Returns To Practice As Patriots Move Indoors Wednesday; Kyle Dugger Sits Out With Hand Injury

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will be leaving gloomy and chilly New England for a Week 18 showdown with the Dolphins in warm and humid Miami. It’s not easy to recreate the conditions the Patriots will have to play in when they arrive in South Florida, but Bill Belichick is trying his best. So as is usually the case when a late-season trip to Miami is on the docket, the Patriots moved inside for practice on Wednesday. They cranked up the heat inside the Socios.com Field House, though Belichick made it clear that inside their practice facility isn’t exactly the same...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Jason Avant Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 01-03-22

Eagles great Jason Avant joins the show to talk about the Eagles win over the Washington Football Team. He talked about the Eagles ability to make the necessary adjustments during the game. He also talks about Jalen Hurts as well as the Eagles playoff chances.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Anthony Gargano Show 1-4-2022

Anthony Gargano opens the show discussing the Eagles making the playoffs, and potential matchups in the first round, with the most likely outcome being the Bucs, and what we should expect from them (0:00:00-0:22:21). They continue the Eagles talk, take some calls, and talk about Eagles Pride (0:22:33-0:44:08). Then they get into if we owe different people on the Eagles apologies for doubting them in the off season (0:44:20-1:07:51). Next, Anthony takes some calls, and also talks to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer (1:08:03-1:36:07). Anthony talks more Eagles, and takes calls for the rest of the show (1:36:19-END).
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best Of The John Kincade Show 1-5-2022

Today’s best of has John’s thoughts on Jalen Hurts’ standing in the 2022 Playoff QB Class, as well as an interview with Adam Schefter on the Eagles’ playoff run!
NFL
975thefanatic.com

COVID Runs Rampant In Eagles Locker Room

A COVID outbreak has hit the Birds as they enter the final week of the season. The league announced the following players have entered the COVID protocols. Because of the new protocols there is a chance that all of the players could play on Saturday if they test out. Considering the game means virtually nothing to the Eagles, and the majority of the players are starters, its hard to believe that if they were to test out in time they would all play.
NFL
Phillymag.com

How Hitting Rock Bottom in Sin City Became the Eagles’ Turning Point

Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. The Eagles were almost a cliché, just another example of a tortured soul hitting rock bottom on the Las Vegas Strip. When Philadelphia lost to the Raiders, 33-22, on Oct. 24th, all hope looked lost, and the Eagles seemed like they were far closer to being one of the worst teams in the NFL rather than one of the best.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy